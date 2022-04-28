'I am really going to miss it': School office manager retires after 38 years

A primary school office manager has said goodbye to staff and pupils after almost 38 years in the role.

Ann Cracknell began working in Mendlesham Primary School on November 12, 1984.

Ann, who has two daughters, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, has paid tribute to the pupils who she says made her time there special.

She said: “When I started, I worked across the road in a portacabin, I was an office administrator then.

“The school has transformed completely since I started, it’s a very different school now. We moved to the new site in November 1986 but it didn’t officially open until May 1987.

“I still remember seeing the new school for the first time – it really had the wow factor. I have worked here with seven incredible headteachers and there are pupils at the school now whose parents I knew as children themselves.

“That’s what really makes the job so special - the children."

Executive headteacher at Mendlesham Primary School, part of the John Milton Academy Trust, Tessa Sait, was among the many staff and pupils who paid tribute to the long-serving office manager.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Ann, and we are all very sad to see her go. Ann has been a brilliant office manager but more importantly, has been a welcoming and friendly face, ready to help with anything the children need.

“We wish her all the best in her retirement.”

Ann, who is set to retire, said she would miss the buzz of everyday school life, and added: “My last day was very emotional, I don’t think it will really kick in for a few weeks.

“I am really going to miss it. I have had an amazing time here and have worked with some extraordinary people.”



