State-of-the-art facilities opening in Mildenhall  

Published: 9:00 AM April 28, 2021

Mildenhall College Academy is excited to move into its new building housed within the Mildenhall Hub over May half term. The Academy will relocate from Bury Road to the hub in Sheldrick Way, to join the bespoke sixth form, creating a large, united community.

With over 1,200 students, the Academy has worked hard to maintain a high-quality level of education during Covid-19, yet the new hub will provide a range of fantastic resources that will help improve the standard of education.

Principal of Mildenhall Academy, Nicola Hood says: “After the disruption of the past year as a result of the pandemic, it is really exciting to be focusing on the move and the wonderful educational opportunities this will bring. The new building reflects the brilliant work that has been going on in the academy and now matches the excellent standards demonstrated by the staff and students on a daily basis.”

One of two new swimming pools at Mildenhall College Academy - Credit: West Suffolk Council

The new building will include brand new science labs, music technology and interactive screens in every classroom, and the public facilities will include two new swimming pools, a gym, fitness studios and a sports hall. There will also be a 3G pitch, which will be used for the post-16 football programme that runs with Ipswich Town Football Club, as well as a new town library, health centre, children’s centre and a new job centre. Office space for the NHS, CAB, police, Suffolk County Council and West Suffolk Council will also be available.

Construction of the new hub began in 2019 and is due to be completed by May 24, 2021. On behalf of ATT, Edward Thomas, director of operations says: “Academy Transformation Trust are delighted that the pupils and staff will benefit from a brand-new EFSA funded state-of-the-art Academy, bringing both our sixth form and secondary provision to a single site with all other public services in Mildenhall.

“This project is a perfect example of what can be achieved when multi-academy trusts and local partners work together, uniting many different funding streams to achieve a single goal. For the local pupils, having access to brand new leisure facilities in such close proximity to the academy, along with public offices of DWP and NHS, will greatly enhance their overall education experience whilst providing opportunities beyond the classroom.”

The multi-million-pound investment will help Mildenhall College Academy integrate with other agencies, as well as the wider community on a day-to-day basis. It is hoped that the new building will bring a sense of hope to students, and the access to the resources and the infrastructure will also support the outstanding teaching that students receive through the academy.

The new hub will open to students and the public in May - Credit: West Suffolk Council

“All of the partners are really looking forward to welcoming the community of Mildenhall and the surrounding area to the Hub, all being well, in around a month’s time,” says Alex Wilson, strategic director at West Suffolk Council. “The new facilities will open under a rolling programme through to the summer, reflecting social distancing rules, and the first parts to open in May are expected to be within the new leisure facilities and atrium, including the library.”

Nicola adds: “I am incredibly proud of how the community, students and staff have managed through this pandemic and the sense of community and support that everybody has shown each other. I am confident that it will continue as we move into the new building and it will bring everybody even closer together and strengthen the work we do.”

For more information visit www.mildenhall.attrust.org.uk.