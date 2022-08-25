Monica celebrates her GCSE triumph after passing exams in braille

A Colchester secondary school student has celebrated her “outstanding success” after completing GCSE exams in braille.

Monica Evans picked up an excellent set of results at Philip Morant School and College.

Her teachers praised her dedication and hard work over the last five years.

Monica, who is registered blind and has a severe visual impairment, completed all her exams in braille and achieved the necessary grades to join Sigma Sixth to start her level three qualifications in criminology and health and social care.

Monica said: "I would like to thank everyone at Philip Morant for all the support I have received. I'm looking forward to the challenge of my next level of qualifications."

Stephanie Neill, the school headteacher, said: “Given the events of the last three years, resilience, determination and commitment have rightly been key words in describing student achievements this year.

“Monica has displayed all three of these characteristics in abundance. She has worked so hard work and deserves all her achievements, and our congratulations, today.”