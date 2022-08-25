News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

Monica celebrates her GCSE triumph after passing exams in braille

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 4:28 PM August 25, 2022
Monica Evans - GCSE student at Philip Morant School and College

Monica Evans, GCSE student at Philip Morant School and College - Credit: Philip Morant School and College

A Colchester secondary school student has celebrated her “outstanding success” after completing GCSE exams in braille. 

Monica Evans picked up an excellent set of results at Philip Morant School and College. 

Her teachers praised her dedication and hard work over the last five years. 

Monica, who is registered blind and has a severe visual impairment, completed all her exams in braille and achieved the necessary grades to join Sigma Sixth to start her level three qualifications in criminology and health and social care. 

Monica said: "I would like to thank everyone at Philip Morant for all the support I have received. I'm looking forward to the challenge of my next level of qualifications." 

Stephanie Neill, the school headteacher, said: “Given the events of the last three years, resilience, determination and commitment have rightly been key words in describing student achievements this year. 

“Monica has displayed all three of these characteristics in abundance. She has worked so hard work and deserves all her achievements, and our congratulations, today.” 

Colchester News

Don't Miss

Sur-Mer at The Suffolk dining room

Food and Drink

Everything you need to know about Suffolk's newest hotel and restaurant

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
A thief removed the handbrake of a car in Bramfield near Halesworth, causing it to roll down the road

Suffolk Constabulary

Car rolls down hill after thief takes off handbrake in east Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia

Dutch Railways sells Greater Anglia owner to managers

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town players Marcus Harness, Leif Davis and Freddie Ladapo wearing the new Ipswich Town third kit

Football

New blackout Town third kit designed by Ed Sheeran is revealed

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon