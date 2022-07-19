More Suffolk schools announce closures due to extreme heat

More schools in Suffolk have announced they will be closed today due to forecast temperatures of up to 40C.

On Monday, Mildenhall College Academy and Westgate Community Primary School in Bury St Edmunds announced they would be shut.

But more schools in the west of the county have now said they will also be closed.

St Mary's Church of England Academy in Mildenhall, Abbeygate Sixth Form College and The Albany Centre, both in Bury, will not be welcoming students today.

Cedarwood CP School in Kesgrave, Olive AP Academy in Bury and The Pines Primary School in Red Lodge will be closing at 12.30pm.

All other schools across Suffolk are set to remain open with some saying they will be authorising absences for children who do not attend school during the sweltering temperatures.