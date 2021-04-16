National Offer Day: Joy as 95% of Suffolk kids given first choice school

Published: 11:37 AM April 16, 2021 Updated: 12:21 PM April 16, 2021

More than 6,000 Suffolk parents have woken up to news their children will be going to their first choice school on National Offer Day.

Suffolk County Council received 7,207 applications from parents this year – with 95% of children given a place at their parents' preferred school.

Overall, 99.1% of children were offered a place at one of the three preferred schools listed by their parents.

The 95% figure however represents 360 children who will not begin primary education at their preferred school this September.

The percentage receiving their first choice place has risen year on year, with 93.6% of children receiving their parents' first choice in 2020, while 98.7% were successful for any of their parents' three preferred choices.

Allan Cadzow, corporate director for children and young people at Suffolk County Council, said those who missed out on their first choice will automatically be put on a waiting list.

Mr Cadzow said: "We are delighted that so many children have been offered a place at one of their parents’ preferred schools and particularly with the high number of those offered a place at a first choice school.

“We do understand that not all families will have received a place at their preferred school.

"If a parents’ preference for a Suffolk school is refused, we will automatically add their child’s name to the waiting list for that school. We will also advise them about how to lodge an appeal should they wish to do so.”

Families who applied for a place online can find their offers by logging on to the Admissions Portal today, or via email with details of the school place offered.

Those who applied by post will be sent a letter by second class post, despatched today.

Did your child get their first choice school? Email us and tell us your news.

Parents or carers with a child born between September 1, 2016 and August 31, 2017 who are yet to make an application have been advised to do so immediately via the council website or on 0345 600 0981.