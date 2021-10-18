News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

'Looking forward to the future' - says ambitious new headteacher

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 10:33 AM October 18, 2021   
Cedars Park Primary school in Stowmarket and headteacher Aisha Suhail with pupils

Cedars Park Primary School in Stowmarket have just appointed Aisha Suhail as their permanent headteacher - Credit: John Milton Academy Trust

The new headteacher at Cedars Park Primary school in Stowmarket says she wants to do the "very best" for pupils as she promises to push on with improvements. 

Aisha Suhail, has been deputy head at the school on the Cedars Park estate for five years, having previously worked at nearby Bacton Primary School. 

"It felt like the natural next step for me, and I feel so proud to work in such a great team which has the interests of our children, their parents and our community at heart.

Aisha Suhail headteacher Cedars Park Primary School

Aisha Suhail has now been appointed permanent headteacher at Cedars Park primary school after previously holding the position on an interim basis - Credit: John Milton Academy Trust

"I really want to strengthen ties between our school and the local community."

Miss Suhail, who enjoys baking in her spare time, describes herself as being a "creative person" and loves how children at the school use their imagination in different ways.

You may also want to watch:

She added: "They come to school every day so eager to learn. We all want to do the very best for them and their families.

“The school has not stood still in its quest for improvement in recent months and I am really looking forward to the future.”

Headteacher Aisha Suhail with pupils at Cedars Park Primary School Stowmarket

Miss Suhail, with pupils at Cedars Park Primary School in Pintail Road Stowmarket - Credit: John Milton Academy Trust


Most Read

  1. 1 Four men arrested after man dies at Felixstowe lorry park
  2. 2 The places with the highest and lowest levels of Covid in Suffolk
  3. 3 2,000 patients visit A&E because they are feeling depressed
  1. 4 Town get home draw in FA Cup First Round as ex-Blues head to Sudbury
  2. 5 Stu says: Six observations following Town's 2-2 draw at Cambridge
  3. 6 North Stander: Nowhere near good enough at this stage of the season
  4. 7 Car stranded in ditch after crash near Bury St Edmunds
  5. 8 'There's something missing in this team' - Town fans on draw at Cambridge
  6. 9 Woman sexually assaulted near Ipswich Waterfront
  7. 10 Jailed in Suffolk: J Block gang members and man who attacked train station staff
Education News
Stowmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An Apache from Wattisham Flying Station, pictured here arriving at the Suffolk Show in 2019

MoD warns Suffolk residents about night time Apache training exercise

Timothy Bradford

person
Tony and Beckie Bayliss have taken over The Maldon Grey in Great Cornard and given it a whole new look

Couple to bring 'family feel' to Sudbury pub

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
People in Suffolk and north Essex can now get their Covid vaccine booster

Covid vaccine boosters now available at walk in sessions

Timothy Bradford

person
An F15 fighter jet landing at RAF Lakenheath, Suffolk similar to the one flown by US airman Kenneth

Suffolk Live

US jets to practice flypast over Suffolk this morning

Timothy Bradford

person