Published: 10:33 AM October 18, 2021

Cedars Park Primary School in Stowmarket have just appointed Aisha Suhail as their permanent headteacher - Credit: John Milton Academy Trust

The new headteacher at Cedars Park Primary school in Stowmarket says she wants to do the "very best" for pupils as she promises to push on with improvements.

Aisha Suhail, has been deputy head at the school on the Cedars Park estate for five years, having previously worked at nearby Bacton Primary School.

"It felt like the natural next step for me, and I feel so proud to work in such a great team which has the interests of our children, their parents and our community at heart.

Aisha Suhail has now been appointed permanent headteacher at Cedars Park primary school after previously holding the position on an interim basis - Credit: John Milton Academy Trust

"I really want to strengthen ties between our school and the local community."

Miss Suhail, who enjoys baking in her spare time, describes herself as being a "creative person" and loves how children at the school use their imagination in different ways.

You may also want to watch:

She added: "They come to school every day so eager to learn. We all want to do the very best for them and their families.

“The school has not stood still in its quest for improvement in recent months and I am really looking forward to the future.”

Miss Suhail, with pupils at Cedars Park Primary School in Pintail Road Stowmarket - Credit: John Milton Academy Trust



