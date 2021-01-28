Published: 4:30 PM January 28, 2021

Hannah Tyzack is the new headteacher at Wickhambrook Primary Academy, near Haverhill - Credit: Wickhambrook Primary Academy

A village school has welcomed a new headteacher who says it has been a "challenging but exciting" time to start her role.

Hannah Tyzack worked at Wickhambrook Primary Academy, near Haverhill, for eight years before being taking over the headship.

She has spoken of her pride at taking on the job and has praised the support she has received from staff, students and parents.

Mrs Tyzack, whose children attended Wickhambrook, started as headteacher this month.

She said: “It has been challenging but also an exciting time to begin a headship.

“I have been in teaching for 20 years and felt I was ready for a new challenge. I love Wickhambrook and I am very proud to be the new headteacher.

“It has been a bit of a whirlwind since I started as headteacher, but I have a fantastic team who all support each other.

“I think it has also helped that I was at the school before becoming headteacher.”

The end of her first day saw the country put back into a national coronavirus lockdown – including the majority of pupils resuming a home-schooling programme.

Mrs Tyzack said: “I had a great relationship with staff. Since we came back in January, they have constantly gone above and beyond to provide the best home-schooling programme as possible, alongside our support of pupils still attending school.

“The parents have been really supportive since I started as headteacher and they really appreciate what we are doing.

“The school has a fantastic family feel and the children are wonderful. They all care for each other and we champion every child, every day.”

Wickhambrook Primary Academy is part of the Unity Schools Partnership.