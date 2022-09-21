New name heralds new era at County High School

A Bury St Edmunds school has announced a name change as it embarks on a new era of education.

County Upper School has been renamed as County High School, with leaders explaining that they wanted to both respect the school's history and be "forward-thinking" at the same time.

County High School headteacher Sally Kennedy said: "We are very proud of the history and heritage of County and its reputation for academic excellence.

"But, as we are no longer an upper school, we wanted a new name to recognise our new identity - both at the high school and the more intimate setting at Oliver Road."

Accompanying the name change for the new school year is the creation of a lower campus on the site of Westley Middle School.

Under the new plans, pupils from both the lower campus and the high school will be brought together as much as possible, in the classroom and for cross-school events such as music and sport.

There has also been a restructure of school transport in the area, with a far greater radius of neighbouring villages now covered by free buses.