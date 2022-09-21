News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

New name heralds new era at County High School

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 4:02 PM September 21, 2022
County High School students with head of lower school Ben Jeffery and headteacher Sally Kennedy.

County High School students with head of lower school Ben Jeffery and headteacher Sally Kennedy. - Credit: Gooderham PR

A Bury St Edmunds school has announced a name change as it embarks on a new era of education.

County Upper School has been renamed as County High School, with leaders explaining that they wanted to both respect the school's history and be "forward-thinking" at the same time.

County High School headteacher Sally Kennedy said: "We are very proud of the history and heritage of County and its reputation for academic excellence.

"But, as we are no longer an upper school, we wanted a new name to recognise our new identity - both at the high school and the more intimate setting at Oliver Road."

Accompanying the name change for the new school year is the creation of a lower campus on the site of Westley Middle School.

Under the new plans, pupils from both the lower campus and the high school will be brought together as much as possible, in the classroom and for cross-school events such as music and sport.

There has also been a restructure of school transport in the area, with a far greater radius of neighbouring villages now covered by free buses.

Education News
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

The cheapest villages to buy a home in Suffolk have been revealed

Revealed: Cheapest village to buy a home in Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A young man has been seriously injured after a crash in north Essex

Road closed as young man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The fire broke out at a home in Cambridge Way in Haverhill, west Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Huge fire breaks out at home in west Suffolk town

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The A14 is currently closed outside Ipswich after a serious crash

A14

Pedestrian dies after 'serious' crash on A14

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon