News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

New scheme to help improve road safety outside schools

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 3:39 PM March 16, 2021   
Parking enforcement powers will transfer from police to councils in Suffolk in 2020. Picture: PHIL M

Parking outside the pilot schools will be closely monitored and fines issued if necessary - Credit: Archant

A new pilot scheme is being launched in north Essex to help tackle dangerous and illegal parking near schools. 

The North Essex Parking Partnership (NEPP) has launched a pilot scheme, using school parking cameras at two locations in north Essex.

The scheme, known as Park Safe Schools, is believed to be amongst the first of its kind in the country and aims to tackle dangerous and illegal parking outside schools.

This new scheme uses a temporary fixed parking enforcement camera outside a school.

The camera will only focus on, and monitor motorists’ behaviour on the no stopping restrictions outside a school, such as zig-zags, and if needed, postal Penalty Charge Notices will be issued.

You may also want to watch:

Signage and road markings will confirm what the parking/waiting restrictions are in each location and also remind motorists that camera enforcement is in place.

With 300+ schools in north Essex, this pilot scheme has many benefits, including the ability for NEPP to remotely monitor the parking behaviour in these specific areas much more closely at peak times and for longer periods. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Mapped: The 49 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases
  2. 2 Unit within Suffolk-based RAF Regiment disbanded amid 'sexual assault' investigation
  3. 3 How many Suffolk pupils tested positive on school return?
  1. 4 Primary school forced to close due to 'small number' of Covid cases
  2. 5 Family 'overwhelmed' as customers raise £2,500 for popular pub
  3. 6 'I'm a bit worried about Ipswich'... says top celebrity Sunderland fan
  4. 7 Drive-thru Covid vaccine centre trial in Suffolk proves major success
  5. 8 Ipswich pods for former rough sleepers approved despite objections over their size
  6. 9 How safe do women feel in Suffolk? Fill in our survey
  7. 10 'Devoted father, perfect brother, wonderful friend' mourned after A12 crash

The two pilots will take place at Stanway Fiveways Primary School in Colchester and Chase Lane Primary School in Dovercourt. 

At Chase Lane Primary School, in Dovercourt, the nature and positioning of the school’s entrance and exit causes problematic and dangerous parking, which this new scheme should help improve further.

Both pilots will run for a minimum period of one school term, when the situation will be reviewed.

To avoid the possibility of moving parking issues to another location, NEPP will continuously monitor any risk of dispersing the problem.

Robert Mitchell, chairman of the North Essex Parking Partnership, said: “School parking is one of the issues we get contacted about most and I’m delighted that North Essex is one of the first areas in England to trial this technology as part of our efforts to address dangerous and inconsiderate parking outside schools."

Julie O'Mara, headteacher of Chase Lane Primary School, said: “I am looking forward to working with the school community and North Essex Parking Partnership to improve the safety of our pupils and their families."

Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A C-130 Mk3 Hercules transport aircraft like the one at RAF Honington

RAF base warns of disruption ahead of overnight exercise

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Needham Hardware & DIY, formerly known as Paul's Hardware (pictured), has announced its immediate closure.

Family-run DIY store to close following Covid and rise in online shopping

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Plans for the Dolphin at Thorpeness

First look at plans to revamp popular coastal inn

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook animated on the touchline.

'We had to dig in' - Cook on his first win, Downes injury and Skuse return

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus