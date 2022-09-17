New school patrol sought to keep Suffolk children safe on danger road

A school crossing patrol is being sought for the zebra crossing in King George's Avenue, Leiston - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A new school crossing patrol is being sought to keep schoolchildren safe in a Suffolk street where there have been reports pupils were nearly hit by passing vehicles.

The county council is recruiting for a patrol at the zebra crossing in King George’s Avenue, Leiston, which is used by children going to and from Leiston Primary School.

Last week, the EADT reported how parents of children at the school have launched an appeal on Facebook for a new lollipop person or green or red man controls at the zebra crossing.

The appeal was launched on a Leiston community page by Katie Anderson-Cousins, who said cars don’t stop at the zebra crossing or continue driving across when children are on there.

She added: “Since May I have been trying to push for a lollipop person or green/red man crossing for the zebra crossing on King George’s Avenue, following some terrifying near misses when cars don’t stop or drive straight across when children are already on the crossing.

“To no avail so far. I was informed of another scary near miss this week already.”

County councillor TJ Haworth-Culf, who represents Leiston, is supporting the recruitment drive for a patrol officer, who will work part time during the term time only from Monday to Friday between 8.15am-8.55am and 2.15pm-3.30pm.

A spokesperson for Suffolk County Council said: "We visited the site last week on two occasions to do a site survey and to establish the number of unaccompanied children using the proposed crossing site and the number and classification of vehicles using King George’s Avenue during school drop off and collection times.

"We have established that there is a need for a school crossing patrol and have started advertising the role in the community.

“We are looking for someone to work term-time only, from 8.15am-8.55am and 2.55pm-3.30pm daily, with an allowance for holiday pay and half-pay during the school holidays.”

Anyone interested in the school crossing patrol should email suffolkroadsafe@suffolk.gov.uk with the reference ‘Leiston’ for more information or call Paul Carver on 07734 848766.