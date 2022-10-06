Newmarket students take a look behind the scenes of the horse racing industry

Nearly 200 students took advantage of a chance to look behind the scenes of the horseracing industry.

Dubai Future Education Week, run by Godolphin in collaboration with The Jockey Club and the Racing to School charity, aims to inspire young people to become fans of the sport and maybe one day work for the industry.

As part of the scheme, more than 180 Year 8 pupils from Newmarket Academy had the exclusive chance to get a look at the racing industry around the town, visiting the National Horseracing Museum, the Tattersalls Sales, Rossdales Equine Hospital and Godolphin’s state of the art Dalham Hall Stud.

The week of horse-related activities is a part of the Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project, which provides schoolchildren aged between 11 and 16 opportunities to get a taste for the sport and the careers it can offer.

Penny Taylor, charity manager at Godolphin, said that the scheme has a “crucial role in helping to persuade more people to consider a career in racing – at a time when the industry is facing a considerable skills shortage”.

She said: “Godolphin’s charitable programme aims to promote an awareness, passion and care for thoroughbreds, while nurturing our industry and its infrastructure.

“We have a range of different initiatives each year which are all about raising awareness about racing and giving the children an understanding of the opportunities racing can give them."

Charlie Appleby, Godolphin’s principal trainer, said that the events are “hugely important” for both, horses that can spend some time around children and students, who can benefit from learning about horses.

He added: “It’s been fantastic to see the children from Newmarket Academy coming up over the last few weeks and doing lots of different things.

“At the end of the day, if we’re producing horses for the future we need somebody to help out and care for them, so they come hand in hand and full credit has to go to everyone at Godolphin who’s guiding them. It’s refreshing to see both here and on the racecourse.”

