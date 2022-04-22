Could more degrees be the secret to boosting East Anglia's economy?

Opinion

A report from the Tony Blair institute says more people should go to university. But does that apply to Norfolk and Suffolk? - Credit: PA

At this time of year, the thoughts of young people across East Anglia turn towards their next steps.

Exams are approaching and decisions are being made.

Whether it’s university, college, an apprenticeship or the world of work. What people choose to do in the next few years could have a big impact on the rest of their lives and on the future of East Anglia.

But some people are looking even further ahead.

Yesterday the Tony Blair Institute published a report on the future of the economy in 2050.

Striking a similar note to the divisive former prime minister’s famous “education, education, education” speech, the report argues that how we educate people will set the tone for the nation’s economy.

In particular, it sets out the ambition that 70% of people should be getting a degree by 2040.

This, it says, “would allow the UK to catch up with the most dynamic and highly educated economies, such as South Korea”.

The report argues, fairly persuasively, that changing technology will mean the workforce of the future requires different skills than the workforce now.

According to the report “by splicing complex analytical skills with non-cognitive ones, higher education harnesses the aptitudes that meet those demands".

But more people getting degrees would not be a balm for all wounds.

In East Anglia, which has long had a reputation for subpar schools and is subject to an annual ‘brain drain’, this solution could just create a chasm between us and the rest of the country.

Every year, droves of the brightest talents in Norfolk and Suffolk pack up their bags to head to a big city on the promise of pay packets and better prospects.

Simply educating more people to degree level won’t fix this.

Instead, any future education strategy needs to be about creating opportunities in the East and pointing people to the ones that are already here.

For instance, one growth area in East Anglia looks certain to be green energy.

Training local youngsters up to take on these jobs would safeguard the region’s economy as well as the planet and their future.

A survey of 1,200 state school students aged 15 to 18 by charity Speakers for Schools found more than half of school students have not been given guidance on green job options.

The charity said two in three knew what a green job is but 56% were unsure about the required skills and qualifications to get one.

And the charity says more needs to be done to change this.

Jason Elsom, chief executive of Speakers for Schools, said: “Our research reveals that there currently isn’t the necessary infrastructure in place to help young people access jobs in the green economy, yet the Government is hoping to create and fill 250,000 new roles.

“If we are serious about meeting our climate ambitions, we must equip young people with the appropriate qualifications and experience to pursue the new and emerging jobs that will help us get there, while instilling the mindset that any career can have a positive influence on the environment.

“Employers must work with schools in their local communities and beyond to ensure they are reaching future talent. The responsibility cannot lie solely with schools.

“Ultimately, employers are missing a trick by not doing so when there is clearly high demand amongst young people to take up green careers.”

Tony Blair was not wrong in 2001 when he spoke about how important education was for the country as a whole.

And that continues to be true now.

But simply pumping out more university graduates will not necessarily improve the situation.

The solution must be more nuanced than that. Simply channelling people to university isn’t the answer. Instead, doing the right thing on a regional and individual basis will help the East and everyone who lives here.