Colourbox Montessori School in Red Lodge, near Bury St Edmunds, has been judged to be 'outstanding' by Ofsted - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A nursery where children "thrive" is delighted to have received the top inspection rating in all areas.

Colourbox Montessori School in Red Lodge, near Bury St Edmunds, was rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted after a visit on January 11.

It was the first Ofsted inspection since the Red Lodge setting opened in 2018.

Sandra Copping, Operations Manager, Donna Plummer, Deputy Manager, Ellie Conway, Deputy Room Manager, and Sharon Holloway, Manager - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The report said: "Children's needs are of paramount importance to all of those involved in running the nursery. Children thrive there.

"They learn at their own pace as they keenly follow their own interests."

All areas were judged outstanding: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Colourbox Montessori Schools Ltd, one of the Future 50 Class of 2021, have been established for 31 years in west Suffolk.

Colourbox Montessori School in Red Lodge has received a fantastic Ofsted report - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Director Susie Norman described the Ofsted report as "amazing".

She said their achievement was "all the more impressive" as they are one of the few early years settings to have been inspected under the new early years foundation stage ( EYFS ) framework of September 2021.

She said there seem to be no other early years settings in Suffolk judged outstanding under the new framework.

She said: "My staff team are stunning. They are so dedicated and all through Covid it was very much all hands on deck. Everyone did everything to keep open so the children had continuity."

She said staff member Sandra Copping, who is responsible for staff development, had kept everything steady during the difficult times of the pandemic.

Ofsted said children "thrive" at Colourbox Montessori School in Red Lodge - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Ofsted report said: "Children are excited to start their day. They enjoy the company of their peers as well as time playing and learning on their own.

"Older children show exceedingly high levels of self-control and respect for others. Young babies and toddlers play alongside one another harmoniously.

"The play and learning opportunities that children have are excellently matched to their individual stage of development.

"All children learn to concentrate well as they experiment with using the Montessori resources. Children calmly and quietly persevere towards the goals that they set themselves."

Colourbox's website says Montessori schools promote hands-on, self-paced, collaborative and joyful learning where each child is respected both as an individual and as a contributing member of the community.

The Ofsted report also said children develop strong communication skills and where they need extra help to promote their communication and language skills, the attentive staff work closely with parents to support this.