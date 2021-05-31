News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Nursery children get gardening at new homes site

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 12:47 PM May 31, 2021   
The planting at Marham Park in Bury St Edmunds with Little Acorns Childcare to mark National Children's Gardening Week

The planting at Marham Park in Bury St Edmunds with Little Acorns Childcare to mark National Children's Gardening Week - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography/David Wilson Homes

A group of nursery children did some planting at a new homes development in Bury St Edmunds to mark National Children's Gardening Week.

David Wilson Homes invited 10 children from Little Acorns Childcare in the town to the company's Marham Park development just ahead of the week, which runs from May 29 to June 6.

Ray Webber and two children helping with the planting at Marham Park

Ray Webber and two children helping with the planting at Marham Park - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography/David Wilson Homes

The youngsters took turns digging and planting butterfly lavender and red geraniums, with assistance from Ray Webber of the Rotary Club of Bury St Edmunds.

The developer sourced children’s gardening equipment including trowels, forks, watering cans and gloves, which were donated to the nursery after the planting session.

Annette Hurst helping the children from Little Acorns Childcare with the planting at Marham Park in Bury St Edmunds

Annette Hurst helping the children from Little Acorns Childcare with the planting at Marham Park in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography/David Wilson Homes

Katrina Rose, nursery manager, said: “It was an honour to be invited to take part. The children, although somewhat nervous in the beginning, joined in and enjoyed the planting experience.”

Annette Hurst, sales director at David Wilson Homes Eastern Counties, said: “We'd like to thank Little Acorns Childcare for helping to brighten up our gardens for future visitors and we’ll look forward to seeing their plants grow over the coming months.”
 

Two children from Little Acorns Childcare helping with the planting at Marham Park in Bury St Edmunds

Two children from Little Acorns Childcare helping with the planting at Marham Park in Bury St Edmunds as part of Children's Gardening Week - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography/David Wilson Homes



