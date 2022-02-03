Westgate Community Primary School and Nursery is thrilled to have received a 'good' Ofsted rating. Pictured is headteacher Jenny Cockett with students - Credit: Westgate Community Primary School

A primary school has been judged to be 'good' in all areas following an inspection.

Westgate Community Primary School and Nursery in Bury St Edmunds has held onto its good Ofsted rating after last having a full inspection in June 2011.

The recent Ofsted visit at the end of January found "strong leadership and governance have led to many improvements".

The report said "pupils feel listened to and cared for" and parents expressed "their appreciation of the work of school staff, including during periods of national lockdown".

It added: "They commented on staff’s calm, patient approach with pupils. Many staff share a high opinion of their school, including leaders’ support for their wellbeing."

Headteacher Jenny Cockett said they were "thrilled" to be able to share how well the school is doing.

She said: "Ever since I came to Westgate, the journey towards improvement and progression has been a team effort.

"Having a public recognition that we are consistently and effectively enabling all our children to enjoy an inclusive education is the reward the whole community deserves, especially after the past couple of years of Covid doing its best to disrupt learning!"

The Ofsted report noted that Westgate is "an inclusive community school" and that includes for pupils in the hearing-impaired unit who are fully involved in school life.

It also mentioned pupils’ kindness and acceptance of each other’s differences.

"One pupil commented, ‘school helps us to be ourselves no matter what our ability’," the report said. "This summed up the view of many others."

John Dixon, chair of governors, said: “On behalf of all governors we would like to thank staff, parents and pupils for all your continuing support as it is our joint efforts that make Westgate the fantastic, welcoming school that it is.”

Inspectors looked at the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

In terms of what could be improved upon, the report said in some areas of the curriculum leaders needed to make plain what they expect pupils to learn over time.

"Leaders then need to give teachers appropriate guidance so that they are confident, knowledgeable and skilled to teach all areas of the curriculum well," it said.







