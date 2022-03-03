Ofsted praises Suffolk County Council's leaving care service

Inspectors have praised the support in place for care leavers in Suffolk in a recent report.

Suffolk County Council’s leaving care service received high praise from Ofsted following a recent visit.

The visit comes after SCC’s Children’s Services department received an outstanding rating in 2019.

Ofsted inspectors assessed the local authority’s arrangements for care leavers as part of a focused visit.

According to the Ofsted report, the service was seen to have a culture that is “determined, ambitious and creative” with staff who build trusting relationships with care leavers.

They concluded that care leavers are helped to successfully transition to independence and reach their full potential.

James Reeder, cabinet member for Children and Young People’s Services, said: “I am absolutely delighted to receive such high praise from Ofsted.

"This report really demonstrates the hard work that staff in the leaving care service deliver day in, day out.

“We are committed to delivering the highest quality service for our care leavers in Suffolk. All young people have the right to the appropriate level of support they need to aspire and achieve.”

The full report can be found here.