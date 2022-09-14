School share 'poignant' letter with pupils sent by Queen prior to her death

Old Newton Church of England Primary School has shared the message from the Queen. - Credit: PA

Primary school pupils from Stowmarket are treasuring a letter sent on behalf of the Queen that arrived days before she passed away.

Students from the Old Newton Church of England Primary School recently wrote to Her Majesty The Queen to congratulate her on her Platinum Jubilee.

The response from the monarch came two days before Buckingham Palace announced the death of the Queen.

Students from the Old Newton Church of England Primary School opened a letter from the Queen just a few hours before she died. - Credit: Old Newton Church of England Primary School

Jo Lockyear, headteacher of the Old Newton Church of England Primary School, said: “During the summer term we were celebrating the Platinum Jubilee, and the whole school spent a week focusing on the royal family and finding out facts about the Queen.

“Many classes made cards and letters, which were sent to the Queen.

“Last week we received a letter that had the Balmoral crest at the top.”

The headteacher wanted to share the letter and the card with a photo of the Queen with the students on Thursday.

Ms Lockyear added: “With the sad news on Thursday evening, we didn't feel it was appropriate to show the letter to our students on Friday.

“We waited until after the weekend, and then we shared it with the children.”

The card from the Queen says: "I send you my grateful thanks for your kind message on the occasion of the Seventieth Anniversary of my Accession to the Throne."

The letter written by the Queen's Lady-in-Waiting, Annabel Whitehead, expresses the wish of the Queen to thank the students for the letters sent on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee.

Students from the Old Newton Church of England Primary School opened a letter from the Queen just a few hours before she died. - Credit: Old Newton Church of England Primary School

Ms Lockyear said: “It was very poignant to think that as we received this letter, the Queen died.

“But it also was a really special thing that our school now has in its history.”

The Old Newton Church of England Primary School hosted a special service at the church with the local vicar, Reverend Carl, where students had a chance to reflect and pay respects to the Queen.

The children also had an opportunity to talk to their teachers about the situation and write down their thoughts.