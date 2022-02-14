The last middle schools in Suffolk are holding open events this week for prospective pupils.

Unity Schools Partnership announced last month it is planning to close Westley Middle School and Horringer Court Middle School in Bury St Edmunds due to dwindling student numbers.

The consultation ends on Thursday, February 17, when the Department for Education will consider the plans along with the views expressed.

Westley Middle is inviting families to come and have a look around on any morning this week between 9.15am and 11.30am.

For more details, please contact the school office on 01284 755144 or by email.

Horringer Court MIddle is holding an open evening on Wednesday, February 16, from 6pm to 7.30pm.

The school's Facebook page said they are still taking applications for year 4 going into year 5 in September 2022 and said people can register their interest here.

Parents have been helping to promote the schools, which are part of an all-through system with Tollgate Primary School and County Upper School, both in the town.

Naomi Mayer Baker, who has a child at Westley and one at County, said: "Parents between both schools [Westley and Horringer Court] have been doing a lot behind the scenes to really push the message out there, there is still hope.

"If parents do apply, it's obviously not a given, but if we get the numbers in we have really blown their [Unity's] proposal out of the water."

