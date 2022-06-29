Outstanding Ofsted report a 'dream come true' for pre-school

A west Suffolk pre-school is celebrating a "dream come true" after achieving 'outstanding' from education inspectors.

Thurston Childcare's Preschool staff are thrilled following its recent Ofsted report where inspectors said children "thrive" and "benefit from a wealth of new experiences".

Manager of Thurston Childcare Sarah Simmons said: "To receive the outstanding judgement from Ofsted, especially in this climate where it is so difficult to achieve, was a dream come true."

The pre-school offers a newly-refurbished baby area for their 'Hatchlings' class and children enter the Preschool to become 'Fledglings' at two-and-a-half years old.

The Ofsted report said: "Children thrive at this setting. The staff get to know about children and their home lives. This enables the staff to give highly individualised, expert support to children."

The report added: "Children benefit from a wealth of new experiences and the leaders and managers fully exploit the potential that each opportunity offers."

Ofsted inspectors use four key judgement categories to rate schools: the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Thurston Preschool received the highest grading having previously achieved grade two, good, at their last inspection before the Covid pandemic.

Ms Simmons added: "All the staff work so hard and to be recognised is a great achievement - the Preschool continues to go from strength to strength."

Its newest 'Nest' building opened in 2021 and was built to house their youngest two-year-olds, aiding their transition from the Hatchlings class to Fledglings.

The new building is divided into different areas such as sensory play, quiet area, messy play and a construction area.

Referencing the Nest building, the Ofsted report said: "The recently built setting, in the grounds of its host school, is welcoming, inviting and a hive of activity. Staff expertly use the various areas available to the children to maximise learning and enjoyment."

Ms Simmons said: "With our recent move to this lovely new building, taking on more children than ever before and successfully remaining open throughout Covid, this inspection has made us all feel ecstatic!"