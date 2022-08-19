Top showjumper continues success with exam results

A talented horse lover has gained excellent results in her exams and now hopes to go to university and also become a top showjumper.

Paige Wilde, 18, a student at Suffolk Rural College, achieved a D D* D* on the level three technical certificate in equine care.

The Hepworth resident is also a top horse showjumper who has won a number of titles this year on the two horses that she rides, called Top Tottie and Kilrainey Buddy.

The 18-year-old is now planning to take a gap year before taking up the option of studying at Hartpury University, in Gloucster, in 2023.

Paige said: “I’m really pleased with my results. I did better than I was expecting.

“In terms of my time at Suffolk Rural, I really enjoyed it and made good friends in my first year that will be with me for the rest of my life.”

Paige has jumped at Arena UK, the UK’s biggest show, three times and has had a couple of wins there.

She said: "This year, I’ve had almost ten victories and I want to make it to the top. I’m a hard worker and seeing people like Sharon Hunt, who grew up in Suffolk and won a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, come from Suffolk and do well is inspiring.”