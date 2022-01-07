News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

Explained: Do you have to send children to school if a parent has Covid?

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:12 PM January 7, 2022
Covid rules have meant parents have been unable to take their children to school in Suffolk

Covid rules have meant parents have been unable to take their children to school in Suffolk - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Suffolk's students are back at school for the new term but what do parents do if they test positive for coronavirus?

The county has recently reported record case numbers, with more than 10,000 positive tests in a week, forcing people into isolation as schools return.

Teachers have said this has left parents in an awkward position of having to isolate after testing positive, but their children do not.

Current guidance says children and fully-vaccinated adults are not legally required to isolate if they have been in close contact with someone who has Covid, unless they later test positive for the virus themselves.

What do the government rules say?

The government's website on Covid rules says: "Adults who are fully vaccinated and all children and young people aged between five and 18 years and six months identified as a contact of someone with Covid-19 are strongly advised to take a LFD (lateral flow) test every day for seven days and continue to attend their setting as normal, unless they have a positive test result."

A lateral flow test

Close contacts of Covid cases are advised to take lateral flow tests regularly - Credit: PA

It continues: "If you are aged five years and over and live in the same household as someone with Covid-19, and are not legally required to self-isolate, you are strongly advised to:

  • take an LFD test every day for seven days, or until 10 days after the household member who has Covid-19 started their self-isolation period if this is earlier
  • take this daily LFD test before you leave your home for the first time that day."

Most Read

  1. 1 People power brings Two Magpies to Woodbridge
  2. 2 Will Ipswich sign Bonne and Walton? McKenna gives loanee latest
  3. 3 Growing concern over Covid cases in over 60s in Suffolk
  1. 4 Man found dead in Claydon woodland confirmed to be Mason Seymour
  2. 5 Man accused of murdering wife has charge dropped
  3. 6 1,500 litres of diesel stolen in village fuel theft
  4. 7 Four car windows smashed and money taken in two Suffolk towns
  5. 8 7 fire crews called to 'hazardous material' spillage at sugar beet factory
  6. 9 Pensioner mistakenly grows 5ft cannabis plant from spilled bird seed
  7. 10 Former Town striker forced to retire due to injury

What have teachers said?

Maria Kemble, executive headteacher across the federation of St Edmund’s, St Edmund’s Pre-school and St Joseph’s in Bury St Edmunds, said the schools were taking students' circumstances on a case-by-case basis.

She said students who have no way of getting to school are temporarily allowed to learn remotely.

Mrs Kemble said: "We take everyone's situation individually. Where they can, some families are asking their friends to come to their gate and pick their child up.

"I encourage parents to find a way around it, but I'm also realistic in that in some cases it isn't possible.

"It would be counterproductive otherwise – parents are doing their best."

Andy Green, principal of Copleston High School in Ipswich, said the issue was more likely to affect primary school-age students living in rural areas.

Andy Green, principal of Copleston High School in Ipswich

Andy Green, principal of Copleston High School in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

He said: "It's more pertinent in primary schools. At a high school in a rural location, it could be tricky – but in more urban areas, children could walk to school.

"I imagine schools will be sympathetic in the circumstances. We all understand families are going through an awful lot, and it's a very complex situation."

Coronavirus
Education News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Leather Bottle pub has had its license suspended as part of a crackdown on drug related violence in Colchester

Food and Drink

Police describe drug dealing as pub has drinks licence removed

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

person
Horringer Court Middle School (left) and Westley Middle School (right), both in Bury St Edmunds, are planned to close

Education News | Exclusive

Plans for Suffolk's last middle schools to close due to dwindling numbers

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook looks on as the game heads towards full-time.

Football

Cook on Town sacking, deserving time and why he should have left in summer

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A flock of sheep were chased by a dog onto train tracks where 14 of them died

Farming

14 sheep killed on railway line after being chased on to tracks by dog

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon