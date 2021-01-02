Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM January 2, 2021

Do you think schools should close early for Christmas? Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Jane Barlow - Credit: PA

As children in Suffolk prepare to go back to school, readers have shared their views on whether all primaries should be closed in January.

Primary schools in the county are set to open as planned next week, while those in areas of the country with the highest infection rates will remain closed, including Braintree and Chelmsford in Essex.

Secondary schools will see a staggered return with pupils in exam years prioritised to return on January 11, while all other pupils and college students will return on January 18 - to help prepare for mass Covid-19 testing of teachers and students.

This staggered return has been described as "sensible" by education leader Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL).

Where schools are closed, only vulnerable children and children of critical workers will attend face-to-face lessons.

We asked: 'Should all primary schools be closed in January?'

More than 300 people commented on our Facebook post, with a range of views on the topic.

Here are some of your comments: