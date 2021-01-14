Published: 12:06 PM January 14, 2021 Updated: 12:27 PM January 14, 2021

A primary school is appealing for support so all of its children have access to devices for home learning.

Stanton Primary School, north-east of Bury St Edmunds, says some of its pupils are struggling to do school work at home because they have not got a device.

Currently school is restricted to key worker and vulnerable children due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stanton Primary has launched a gofundme campaign to raise £2,000 to purchase equipment and can also take second-hand devices.

Sue Chapman, headteacher at Stanton Primary School, said they believe "all of our children deserve the same high quality access to education".

She said: "We are desperately seeking support from our local community no matter how big or small so that we can provide these children with what they need. A Google Chromebook for example costs around £200 each.

"If you can donate any amount small or large, this will be enormously appreciated and will make a huge difference to our children and their families.

"We are also able to wipe pre-used laptops and install the basics that a child would need to support them with their learning. If you or your business has an old device that you no longer need, we would be able to put this to very good use."

She added: "We thank you for any support that you can offer our amazing children and families."

Devices can be sent to: Stanton Primary School, Upthorpe Road, Stanton, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP31 2AW.







