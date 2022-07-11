Resident says 'awful' parking situation in Suffolk village street

A resident is concerned about the situation with vehicles clogging up Orchard End in Grundisburgh - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Concerns have been raised about a lack of on-street parking for residents in a Suffolk village street, caused in part by traffic associated with a nearby school.

A resident of Orchard End in Grundisburgh, who did not wish to be named, is calling for Suffolk County Council to paint single yellow lines to stop motorists parking in the road, especially during picking up and dropping off times for nearby Grundisburgh Primary School.

She also said she had found rubbish in the road - which had caused scratches down the side of her car- along with glass.

Of the yellow lines, she said: “It is needed here at school times as they park all over, even in the passing places.”

She said one resident had put a sign up at the end of her driveway asking people not to park there, while another had an autistic daughter and struggled to get out of her drive.

Some residents of Orchard End have resorted to putting up 'do not park here' signs at the end of their driveways. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

“Since moving here in October 2021, I can’t believe the parking is so awful at times and there is nothing in place. I can’t bring my car out of the road.”

A spokesperson for Suffolk County Council said there was no funding available to install lines or put restrictions in the street, while any obstructions in the road should be reported to the police.

He said: “If a resident would like to pursue the parking matter further and there is strong evidence to suggest waiting restrictions are needed, they should seek support from the local county councillor in the first instance.

“If the local county councillor is in support of these measures then they may be able to advise on a potential source of funding for the works.

“The best way for residents to report issues in their area is through the Suffolk Highways Reporting Tool – this then enables us to assess the issue and report back either with a solution, or a potential alternative.”

Sue Marks, headteacher at Grundisburgh Primary School, said: “We take our relationship with our neighbours very seriously. We have a very close relationship with our village and we have asked our parents to make sure they park considerately and helpfully and we have informed our community police who have said they will patrol the area.”