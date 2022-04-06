News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Students stage a real Beauty of a production

Dominic Bareham

Published: 11:30 AM April 6, 2022
Students from Farlingaye High School in their dress rehearsal of Beauty and the Beast at the Seckfor

Students from Farlingaye High School stage a dress rehearsal of Beauty and the Beast at the Seckford Theatre. - Credit: Archant

Students have recreated Disney fairy-tale Beauty and the Beast, providing the cast and crew for the theatre production. 

Nearly 100 students from Farlingaye High School in Woodbridge have been involved with staging the musical at Seckford Theatre in Burkitt Road, Woodbridge. 

Students from Farlingaye High School act out Beauty and the Beast.

Students from Farlingaye High School act out Beauty and the Beast. - Credit: Archant

Shows are taking place from April 6-8 with performances at 7pm each day and an additional one at 3.45pm on Friday, April 8. 

A 50-strong cast is involved, along with a band of 24 school musicians, while props, scenery and some costumes have been supplied by the Deben Players drama group. 

Farlingaye's production of Beauty and the Beast at the Seckford Theatre.

Farlingaye's production of Beauty and the Beast at the Seckford Theatre. - Credit: Archant

Rehearsals involving students and staff have been taking place since November. 

All the costumes, scenery and props were all either donated, already in the school’s costume cupboard or sourced from charity shops. 

Beauty and the Beast will be taking place at the Seckford Theatre from April 6-8.

Beauty and the Beast will be taking place at the Seckford Theatre from April 6-8. - Credit: Archant

Parent Tiffany Fraser Steele designed the costumes from donated materials and has been making them since before Christmas, helped by school staff member Helene Shaw and a small number of staff, friends and parents. 

The students are running the entire production, including crewing the front of house and backstage. 

Some of the cast of Farlingaye High's production of Beauty and the Beast at the Seckford Theatre.

Some of the cast of Farlingaye High's production of Beauty and the Beast at the Seckford Theatre. - Credit: Archant

To book tickets, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/farlingaye 

A 50-strong cast is taking part in Beauty and the Beast at the Seckford Theatre.

A 50-strong cast is taking part in Beauty and the Beast at the Seckford Theatre. - Credit: Archant


