Students stage a real Beauty of a production

Students have recreated Disney fairy-tale Beauty and the Beast, providing the cast and crew for the theatre production.

Nearly 100 students from Farlingaye High School in Woodbridge have been involved with staging the musical at Seckford Theatre in Burkitt Road, Woodbridge.

Shows are taking place from April 6-8 with performances at 7pm each day and an additional one at 3.45pm on Friday, April 8.

A 50-strong cast is involved, along with a band of 24 school musicians, while props, scenery and some costumes have been supplied by the Deben Players drama group.

Rehearsals involving students and staff have been taking place since November.

All the costumes, scenery and props were all either donated, already in the school’s costume cupboard or sourced from charity shops.

Parent Tiffany Fraser Steele designed the costumes from donated materials and has been making them since before Christmas, helped by school staff member Helene Shaw and a small number of staff, friends and parents.

The students are running the entire production, including crewing the front of house and backstage.

To book tickets, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/farlingaye

