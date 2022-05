Schools in Suffolk rush to sign up for our £20k sports gear campaign

Schools are in for a chance to win a share of £20,000 by collecting tokens in the EADT and Ipswich Star papers - Credit: Archant

Registrations for our sports equipment for schools campaign are now closed and tokens have started to be printed.

Schools in Suffolk and north Essex could be in with a chance to win a share of £20,000 worth of sports equipment by collecting tokens printed daily in the EADT and Ipswich Star papers.

The schools collecting the most tokens (taken as a ratio to pupils) will receive a full primary athletics kit worth over £1,000, with a visit from a professional athlete who has represented Great Britain.

Second prize will be a sports hall triathlon kit worth £750.

Sports Equipment for Schools logo - Credit: Archant

Every other school that collects more than 1,000 tokens will receive a pack worth over £120.

Tokens have now started to appear in papers and will continue to appear until Saturday, July 16.

Brad Jones, editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star said: "This is a great initiative, and the entire school community can get involved in collecting the tokens from newspapers."

Here are all the schools that have now signed up: