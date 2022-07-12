Secondary school expects 'change for the better' after joining multi-academy trust

A Brandon secondary school has become the tenth upper school to join a Suffolk-based multi-academy trust.

Breckland School has joined the Unity Schools Partnership, a network of 10 secondary schools, two middle schools, 17 primary schools and four special schools.

Principal of Breckland School Jon Winn said: "I think it's fair to say that Breckland School has been something of an island, but being part of a multi-academy trust will change that for the better."

Mr Winn believes the move will provide many benefits for the staff, students and the school community, including networking with subject and leadership groups.

He added: "We have already begun visiting other trust schools. Another benefit is that we can access central services such as HR and finance. We look forward to working with other schools in the trust and sharing ideas."

Breckland School currently has 550 students on roll and opened in 2012 following the Suffolk school reorganisation programme.

Mr Winn said: "I think Sabres Educational Trust felt it was the right time for the school to move to a multi-academy trust with all the benefits that brings.

"Unity appealed as it is a local trust and we liked the fact that we would still retain a level of autonomy and individuality. Every school is different and works for its own community and Unity recognises that."

He added: "We would like to thank everyone involved with the Sabres Educational Trust for all their years of dedication to this school. We look forward to building on their work further in years to come."

Tim Coulson, chief executive of Unity Schools Partnership, said: "We are delighted to welcome Breckland School into our family of secondary, middle, primary and special schools.

"We look forward to working with the school, providing support and challenging staff, while also using their learning to support all our other schools."

The Unity Schools Partnership comprises of 33-schools located mainly in Suffolk and also on the Essex and Cambridgeshire borders as well as Romford in East London.