'We are thrilled' South Lee School shortlisted for national award
- Credit: Holly Woodward-Williams
An independent school in Suffolk has been shortlisted for pre-prep school of the year at the TES Independent School Awards.
The South Lee School in Bury St Edmunds has been shortlisted for the national award.
According to TES there were more applicants than ever this year for the pre-prep school category.
South Lee headmistress, Ruth O'Sullivan said: "We are thrilled to have made it to the finals of the TES Independent School of the Year awards, as it is a huge accolade and demonstrates just how brilliantly the South Lee community has risen to the challenges of the last twelve months.
"We worked very hard at getting our remote learning up and running very quickly. The children had live lessons with their teachers for 5 hours a day. We also built in time with their tutors every day, so they could talk to their friends and their teachers about any worries they had.
You may also want to watch:
"Lessons were designed to be creative and fun and we had a large programme of extra activities for all of the family to join in such as the Bake Off Challenge, a Drawing A Day, Story Time, Professional Footballer Challenge."
Most Read
- 1 Man suffers potentially life-changing injuries in cycling accident
- 2 New TV drama with Timothy Spall starts filming in village
- 3 See inside the luxury Suffolk estate where Made in Chelsea has been filmed
- 4 Primary school closes for 'circuit breaker' after coronavirus outbreak
- 5 Warning after spate of 'DHL parcel delivery' text scams
- 6 Every League One player set to be out-of-contract this summer
- 7 'I think he would destroy League One!' - Could Ipswich co-owner tempt Didier Drogba out of retirement?
- 8 Young girl approached by elderly man in street
- 9 Man charged with murder after assault victim dies in hospital
- 10 Racing legend Bill Gredley takes a punt on Ipswich Debenhams