News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

'We are thrilled' South Lee School shortlisted for national award

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:30 AM April 28, 2021   
South Lee School pre-prep school has been shortlisted for a national award

South Lee School pre-prep school has been shortlisted for a national award - Credit: Holly Woodward-Williams

An independent school in Suffolk has been shortlisted for pre-prep school of the year at the TES Independent School Awards. 

The South Lee School in Bury St Edmunds has been shortlisted for the national award. 

According to TES there were more applicants than ever this year for the pre-prep school category. 

Judges said they are looking for more than just academic achievement

Judges said they are looking for more than just academic achievement - Credit: Holly Woodward-Williams

South Lee headmistress, Ruth O'Sullivan said: "We are thrilled to have made it to the finals of the TES Independent School of the Year awards, as it is a huge accolade and demonstrates just how brilliantly the South Lee community has risen to the challenges of the last twelve months.

"We worked very hard at getting our remote learning up and running very quickly. The children had live lessons with their teachers for 5 hours a day. We also built in time with their tutors every day, so they could talk to their friends and their teachers about any worries they had.

The school put on different activities for the families and children throughout remote learning

The school put on different activities for the families and children throughout remote learning - Credit: Holly Woodward-Williams

You may also want to watch:

"Lessons were designed to be creative and fun and we had a large programme of extra activities for all of the family to join in such as the Bake Off Challenge, a Drawing A Day, Story Time, Professional Footballer Challenge."



Most Read

  1. 1 Man suffers potentially life-changing injuries in cycling accident
  2. 2 New TV drama with Timothy Spall starts filming in village
  3. 3 See inside the luxury Suffolk estate where Made in Chelsea has been filmed
  1. 4 Primary school closes for 'circuit breaker' after coronavirus outbreak
  2. 5 Warning after spate of 'DHL parcel delivery' text scams
  3. 6 Every League One player set to be out-of-contract this summer
  4. 7 'I think he would destroy League One!' - Could Ipswich co-owner tempt Didier Drogba out of retirement?
  5. 8 Young girl approached by elderly man in street
  6. 9 Man charged with murder after assault victim dies in hospital
  7. 10 Racing legend Bill Gredley takes a punt on Ipswich Debenhams
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police remained at the pub on Sunday morning

Suffolk Live | Updated

Three hurt after 'explosion' at pub

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Stay Home Save Lives advert at an Ipswich bus stop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises again in East Anglia

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
A forensics van parked outside the Kings Head pub in Great Cornard

Forensics probe pub 'explosion' as three suffer 'life-changing' injuries

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews were called to the thatched fire in Thwaite early Monday morning

Suffolk Live | Video

Twenty fire crews called to thatched roof blaze in Suffolk village

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus