'We are thrilled' South Lee School shortlisted for national award

Published: 11:30 AM April 28, 2021

An independent school in Suffolk has been shortlisted for pre-prep school of the year at the TES Independent School Awards.

The South Lee School in Bury St Edmunds has been shortlisted for the national award.

According to TES there were more applicants than ever this year for the pre-prep school category.

Judges said they are looking for more than just academic achievement - Credit: Holly Woodward-Williams

South Lee headmistress, Ruth O'Sullivan said: "We are thrilled to have made it to the finals of the TES Independent School of the Year awards, as it is a huge accolade and demonstrates just how brilliantly the South Lee community has risen to the challenges of the last twelve months.

"We worked very hard at getting our remote learning up and running very quickly. The children had live lessons with their teachers for 5 hours a day. We also built in time with their tutors every day, so they could talk to their friends and their teachers about any worries they had.

The school put on different activities for the families and children throughout remote learning - Credit: Holly Woodward-Williams

"Lessons were designed to be creative and fun and we had a large programme of extra activities for all of the family to join in such as the Bake Off Challenge, a Drawing A Day, Story Time, Professional Footballer Challenge."







