Woodbridge pupils plant specially donated fruit trees



Katy Sandalls

Published: 9:59 AM March 19, 2021   
Pupils from St Mary's Primary School in Woodbridge plant their fruit trees

Pupils from St Mary's Primary School in Woodbridge plant their fruit trees - Credit: St Mary's Primary School

Pupils at a Woodbridge school have been getting to grips with all things green this week as they planted special fruit trees. 

St Mary's Primary School were donated three fruit trees to plant by Woodbridge Town Council earlier this year. 

However, with coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns, the school were unable to plant the trees, with local garden centre Notcutts having looked after them in the interim period. 

This week pupils were finally able to plant the special trees which include one pear tree, an apple tree and a plum tree.

All three trees were placed into the school's prayer garden by pupils from the Year 4 class with help from Ian from Notcutts who was able to provide the students with a little of his own expertise in tree planting. 

The garden centre also donated some compost and fertilizer to the school to help with the planting. 





