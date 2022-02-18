Breaking
Storm Eunice: Around 100 school closures already announced in Suffolk
Published: 7:05 AM February 18, 2022
Updated: 7:13 AM February 18, 2022
- Credit: PA
Dozens of Suffolk schools have announced they are closing today ahead of potential 90mph winds from Storm Eunice.
This comes as the weather warning for Storm Eunice is upgraded to red in the southern half of the county.
Some schools are closing entirely, while others are moving to online learning.
Suffolk County Council's list of which schools will be closing on schoolclosures.suffolk.gov.uk
The list is being constantly updated - check back later for more
Secondary schools closing in Suffolk
- Bungay High School (remote learning will be provided)
- Castle Manor Academy (remote learning will be provided)
- Claydon High School (remote learning will be provided)
- Debenham High School (remote learning will is available)
- East Bergholt High School (remote learning will be provided)
- Felixstowe School (remote learning is available)
- Mildenhall College Academy (remote learning will be provided)
- Samuel Ward Academy (remote learning will be provided)
- SET Beccles School
- SET Ixworth School
- SET Saxmundham School
- Sir John Leman High School (remote learning will be provided)
- Stour Valley Community School
- Stowmarket High School (remote learning is available)
- Thomas Mills High School (remote learning will be provided)
- Westbourne Academy
Primary Schools
- Abbots Green Academy (remote learning will be provided)
- Abbots Hall CP School
- All Saints CEVP School (remote learning will be provided)
- All Saints CEVCP School (remote learning will be provided)
- Barrow CEVCP School (remote learning will be provided)
- Beck Row Primary Academy
- Blundeston CEVCP School (remote learning will be provided)
- Bosmere CP School (remote learning will be provided)
- Bungay Primary School (remote learning will be provided)
- Castle Hill Infants School (remote learning will be provided)
- Castle Hill Junior School (remote learning will be provided)
- Chilston CP School (remote learning will be provided)
- Cliff Lane Primary School (remote learning will be provided)
- Creeting St Mary CEVAP School
- Edgar Sewter Primary School Abbots Green Academy (remote learning will be provided)
- Forest Academy (remote learning will be provided)
- Great Finborough CEVCP School
- Great Heath Academy
- Holton St Peter Primary School (remote learning will be provided)
- Iketshall St Lawrence School (remote learning will be provided)
- Kedington Primary Academy (remote learning will be provided)
- Lavenham CP School (remote learning will be provided)
- Place Farm Primary Academy (remote learning will be provided)
- Pot Kiln Primary School (Scheduled PD day, staff should remain at home and work remotely)
- Ringshall School (remote learning will be provided)
- Shotley CP School (remote learning will be provided)
- Sir Robert Hitcham CEVAP School
- Springfield Junior School (remote learning will be provided)
- St Benet's Catholic Primary School (remote learning will be provided)
- St Edmund's Catholic Primary School in Bungay
- St Edmundsbury CEVAP School (remote learning will be provided on website for reception and teams for years 1-6)
- St Helen's Primary School (remote learning will be provided)
- St Matthews CEVAP School (remote learning will be provided)
Most Read
- 1 Four Suffolk schools announce closure due to Storm Eunice
- 2 Storm Dudley batters Suffolk overnight as dozens of trees fall
- 3 Burton sign former £13.5m striker ahead of Ipswich visit
- 4 'Danger to life' wind warning issued in Suffolk ahead of Storm Eunice
- 5 Storm Eunice wind speeds in Suffolk 'could match Great Storm of 1987'
- 6 Singer Toyah Willcox visits Sudbury tearoom
- 7 Meet the sports therapist helping Ipswich Town players stay fit and firing
- 8 First look: This Italian restaurant is opening soon in Suffolk
- 9 Orwell Bridge closed as Storm Eunice arrives in Suffolk
- 10 Orwell Bridge set to close due to expected 70mph winds in Storm Eunice
More to follow