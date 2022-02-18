Storm Eunice: Around 100 school closures already announced in Suffolk

Breaking

Dozens of Suffolk schools have announced they are closing today ahead of potential 90mph winds from Storm Eunice.

This comes as the weather warning for Storm Eunice is upgraded to red in the southern half of the county.

Some schools are closing entirely, while others are moving to online learning.

Suffolk County Council's list of which schools will be closing on schoolclosures.suffolk.gov.uk

The list is being constantly updated - check back later for more

Secondary schools closing in Suffolk

Bungay High School (remote learning will be provided)

Castle Manor Academy (remote learning will be provided)

Claydon High School (remote learning will be provided)

Debenham High School (remote learning will is available)

East Bergholt High School (remote learning will be provided)

Felixstowe School (remote learning is available)

Mildenhall College Academy (remote learning will be provided)

Samuel Ward Academy (remote learning will be provided)

SET Beccles School

SET Ixworth School

SET Saxmundham School

Sir John Leman High School (remote learning will be provided)

Stour Valley Community School

Stowmarket High School (remote learning is available)

Thomas Mills High School (remote learning will be provided)

Westbourne Academy

Primary Schools

Abbots Green Academy (remote learning will be provided)

Abbots Hall CP School

All Saints CEVP School (remote learning will be provided)

All Saints CEVCP School (remote learning will be provided)

Barrow CEVCP School (remote learning will be provided)

Beck Row Primary Academy

Blundeston CEVCP School (remote learning will be provided)

Bosmere CP School (remote learning will be provided)

Bungay Primary School (remote learning will be provided)

Castle Hill Infants School (remote learning will be provided)

Castle Hill Junior School (remote learning will be provided)

Chilston CP School (remote learning will be provided)

Cliff Lane Primary School (remote learning will be provided)

Creeting St Mary CEVAP School

Edgar Sewter Primary School Abbots Green Academy (remote learning will be provided)

Forest Academy (remote learning will be provided)

Great Finborough CEVCP School

Great Heath Academy

Holton St Peter Primary School (remote learning will be provided)

Iketshall St Lawrence School (remote learning will be provided)

Kedington Primary Academy (remote learning will be provided)

Lavenham CP School (remote learning will be provided)

Place Farm Primary Academy (remote learning will be provided)

Pot Kiln Primary School (Scheduled PD day, staff should remain at home and work remotely)

Ringshall School (remote learning will be provided)

Shotley CP School (remote learning will be provided)

Sir Robert Hitcham CEVAP School

Springfield Junior School (remote learning will be provided)

St Benet's Catholic Primary School (remote learning will be provided)

St Edmund's Catholic Primary School in Bungay

St Edmundsbury CEVAP School (remote learning will be provided on website for reception and teams for years 1-6)

St Helen's Primary School (remote learning will be provided)

St Matthews CEVAP School (remote learning will be provided)

