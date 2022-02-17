News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Four Suffolk schools announce closure due to Storm Eunice

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:29 PM February 17, 2022
Updated: 6:11 PM February 17, 2022
SET Saxmundham School is among the three schools that have closed due to Storm Eunice

SET Saxmundham School is among the three schools that have closed due to Storm Eunice - Credit: Google Maps

Four schools in Suffolk have announced they will be closed on Friday due to Storm Eunice.

Seckford Education Trust has confirmed its schools in SET Saxmundham School, SET Ixworth School and SET Beccles will not open due to the weather. Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy in Ipswich will also remain closed and move entirely to remote learning.

Storm Eunice is set to bring winds of up to 90mph in parts of Suffolk, with the Met Office issuing an amber weather warning - meaning the conditions present a danger to life.

SET Beccles will also be closed due to the weather

SET Beccles School will also be closed due to the weather - Credit: Google Maps

The four schools are the first in Suffolk to confirm they will be closed on Friday.

They will switch to remote learning for the final day before they break up for half-term next week.

