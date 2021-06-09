Former teacher finds joy marking children's schoolwork at care home

Published: 4:30 PM June 9, 2021

74-year-old Anthony Griffiths, or Nigel as he prefers to be called, is enjoying marking a Stowmarket primary school's history work. - Credit: Chilton Meadows Bupa Care Home

A Stowmarket care home resident who worked as a history teacher has rekindled his passion for education by marking a local primary school's work.

Anthony Griffiths, or Nigel as he prefers to be called, is a resident at the Chilton Meadows Bupa Care Home in Stowmarket.

After discovering 74-year-old Nigel's enthusiasm for his past career, Stacey Burch, the care home's activity coordinator, contacted Wood Ley Primary School to see if he could help some children with their history work.

Nigel said the fond memories from his years as a teacher have come "flooding back". - Credit: Chilton Meadows Bupa Care Home

The school were delighted to involve Nigel and provided him with some copies of the children’s work to mark right away.

Nigel said that marking schoolwork has brought "fond memories flooding back".

“During my years as a teacher I thoroughly enjoyed the response you get from the children," said Nigel.

Nigel has found joy marking children's history work. - Credit: Chilton Meadows Bupa Care Home

"The children I taught in Africa were especially keen to learn and it made working a joy.

“Marking schoolwork again makes me very happy as it brings fond memories flooding back. Teaching is a truly rewarding job and marking makes my time feel worthwhile, knowing the children will get something out of it. It is great to have something useful to do.”

Originally from Middlesex, Nigel taught history both locally and internationally, including Carshalton, Surrey, and even Malawi, Africa.

He left teaching aged 40 and joined the civil service working in customs and excise until his retirement at 63.

He moved to Chilton Meadows Bupa Care Home in December last year, where he continues to read about history and castles every day. Nigel also enjoys building model railways and spending time with his fellow residents.

Nigel, a resident at Chilton Meadows Bupa Care Home in Stowmarket, has rekindled his passion for education. - Credit: Chilton Meadows Bupa Care Home

Tania Thompson, home manager, said: “We first discovered Nigel’s passion for teaching when he corrected Stacey whilst she was writing her activity log for the home. He told her all about how he used to love teaching children history.

“Stacey spoke to the local primary school to get some work to mark for him and set up a desk, complete with a classic red apple and stationery.

"Nigel began marking straight away when he saw the schoolwork. On the papers he wrote: ‘Well done, you’ve passed. Very good effort.’

"You could tell how much he enjoyed the activity."