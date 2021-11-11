News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

Students from Stowmarket host their own COP26 conference

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 11:30 AM November 11, 2021
Dr Helen Geake, Green Party activist and Time Team archaeologist, joined students from Stowmarket High School

Dr Helen Geake, Green Party activist and Time Team archaeologist, joined students from Stowmarket High School as they hosted their own COP26 conference - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Not content at watching the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow on the news, pupils from Stowmarket High School took on the role of world leaders to discuss key environmental issues.

On Tuesday, November 9, students from Years 8, 9 and 10, at the school in Onehouse Road, welcomed Green Party activist and Time Team archaeologist Dr Helen Geake into their classroom. 

Pupils at Stowmarket High School took part in their own COP26 with Dr Helen Geake. Lucy Brown

Pupils at Stowmarket High School took on the role of word leaders as part of their own COP26 with Dr Helen Geake - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Dr Geake spoke to the children about COP26 - focusing on the social and political issues surrounding climate change. 

The students each took on the role of different nations from the developed and developing world and debated the use of fossil fuels and the impact of deforestation. 

Pupils at Stowmarket High School took part in their own COP26 with Dr Helen Geake

Pupils at Stowmarket High School took part in their own COP26 with Green Party activist Dr Helen Geake - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Pupils were also joined virtually by Priti Mohandas from the United Nations Human Settlement programme who spoke to them live from COP26 in Glasgow. 

You may also want to watch:

Over the last few weeks students at the school have all been getting involved with COP26-inspired activities - even making animal sculptures out of recycled materials. 

Pupils at Stowmarket High School took part in their own COP26 with Dr Helen Geake. Lucy Brown

Pupils at Stowmarket High School have been taking part in a range of activities inspired by the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown




Most Read

  1. 1 Norwood training with U23s and transfer-listed by Ipswich Town
  2. 2 Town top Trophy group and set for home knockout tie after young Hammers are docked points
  3. 3 Female runner found unconscious after attempted sex attack
  1. 4 HGV driver arrested after driving the wrong way down the A12
  2. 5 Man and woman died in Colchester A12 crash, police confirm
  3. 6 Motorist left without a tyre after driving 35 miles with puncture
  4. 7 Butcher specialising in native, rare breed meat opens on Suffolk high street
  5. 8 Stu says: Six observations following Town's shootout win against Colchester
  6. 9 Officers praise 'incredibly brave' sex attack victim as enquiries continue
  7. 10 Former Suffolk fire chief dies after suffering from Covid
Climate Change
Environment News
Stowmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Developer Jaynic has sold a port of the Haverhill Business Park to housebuilder Taylor Wimpey

Commercial Property

Taylor Wimpey snaps up £10m Suffolk site after 'strong' competition

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
There are currently serve delays on the A12 after a single vehicle crash

A12 | Updated

Serious crash shuts A12 for nearly 8 hours

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Joe Pigott creates a chance at Portman Road

Ipswich Town EFL Trophy | Live

Matchday Recap: Town need penalties to progress

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Crown Court

Halesworth man, 70, admits sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Jane Hunt

person