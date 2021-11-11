Students from Stowmarket host their own COP26 conference
Not content at watching the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow on the news, pupils from Stowmarket High School took on the role of world leaders to discuss key environmental issues.
On Tuesday, November 9, students from Years 8, 9 and 10, at the school in Onehouse Road, welcomed Green Party activist and Time Team archaeologist Dr Helen Geake into their classroom.
Dr Geake spoke to the children about COP26 - focusing on the social and political issues surrounding climate change.
The students each took on the role of different nations from the developed and developing world and debated the use of fossil fuels and the impact of deforestation.
Pupils were also joined virtually by Priti Mohandas from the United Nations Human Settlement programme who spoke to them live from COP26 in Glasgow.
Over the last few weeks students at the school have all been getting involved with COP26-inspired activities - even making animal sculptures out of recycled materials.
