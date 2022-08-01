'Amazing' entertainment from over 200 children at youth festival
- Credit: JMAT
Over 200 primary school pupils led the way in providing creative entertainment at a two-week youth festival in Stowmarket.
The Jubilant! Mini Youth festival comprised of shows and exhibitions at the Regal Theatre, John Peel Centre, Stowmarket Library, Red Gables, Fox Yard Studio and The Food Museum.
The entertainment kicked off with a musical showcase created from scratch by students at Bacton Primary School in front of an audience of friends and family.
Mendlesham Primary School teacher Jennie Owen said: "What an amazing day it was - the children absolutely loved performing in front of an audience.
"They worked really hard practicing their dancing and we were all hugely impressed by how well they all did."
Vocalist and musician Andi Hopgood visited the primary school to put the show together, though most of the story and song ideas came from the children.
Andi said: "We knew it would be based on the Jubilee but all the ideas are completely from the sessions we held with the children. We just let their imaginations go."
Children from Mendlesham Primary School also joined together with year six pupils from Freeman Community Primary to create a drumming and dancing display at the John Peel Centre.
Freemans Community Primary teacher Sue Cockle said: "The children were so engaged with the Samba Drumming. The performance was a tribute to all the hard work, enthusiasm and dedication that everyone put in to make it happen."
The festival also featured a number of exhibitions, including 'Reimagining Milton Meadow' from Stowupland High School at Red Gables, a food and farming installation at the Food Museum with Abbotts Hall Primary School, a 'Finding Heroes' art exhibition with Olive AP Academy and, finally, storytelling and puppetry from Chilton Primary School.
Liz Downie, producer of Jubilant!, said: "We are delighted at how well the very first Jubilant! project has gone.
"Over 200 local children and young people have taken part and the work they have produced has been outstanding. The presentations on show at the mini-festival have been fantastic, wide ranging and extremely high quality."