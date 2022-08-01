News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

'Amazing' entertainment from over 200 children at youth festival

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 4:00 PM August 1, 2022
Mini youth festival

Pupils from Bacton Primary School hit the stage at the Regal Theatre as part of the Jubilant! mini youth festival - Credit: JMAT

Over 200 primary school pupils led the way in providing creative entertainment at a two-week youth festival in Stowmarket.

The Jubilant! Mini Youth festival comprised of shows and exhibitions at the Regal Theatre, John Peel Centre, Stowmarket Library, Red Gables, Fox Yard Studio and The Food Museum.

Mini youth festival

Pupils at Freeman Community Primary School showcased their drumming skills at the John Peel Centre in Stowmarket - Credit: JMAT

The entertainment kicked off with a musical showcase created from scratch by students at Bacton Primary School in front of an audience of friends and family.

Mendlesham Primary School teacher Jennie Owen said: "What an amazing day it was - the children absolutely loved performing in front of an audience.

"They worked really hard practicing their dancing and we were all hugely impressed by how well they all did."

Youth festival

Pupils from Mendlesham Primary School put on a dance performance at the John Peel Centre in Stowmarket - Credit: JMAT

Vocalist and musician Andi Hopgood visited the primary school to put the show together, though most of the story and song ideas came from the children.

Andi said: "We knew it would be based on the Jubilee but all the ideas are completely from the sessions we held with the children. We just let their imaginations go."

Youth festival

Pupils at Freeman Community Primary School led a procession of drumming before performing at the John Peel Centre - Credit: JMAT

Most Read

  1. 1 Kray twins' Suffolk mansion up for sale with £2.25m price tag
  2. 2 'Frightening' moment single spark turns into field fire menacing cottages
  3. 3 Suffolk's farm reservoirs run dry as July heatwave takes its toll
  1. 4 North Stander: Why frustrating start could be a good thing for Town
  2. 5 Police release CCTV after woman attacks man in east Suffolk town centre
  3. 6 'Charmingly eccentric' Suffolk vineyard named one of the best in England
  4. 7 Planning approval granted for new gym and healthcare centre in west Suffolk
  5. 8 End date in sight for long-running A14 roadworks in west Suffolk
  6. 9 Plans submitted for 6 homes in south Suffolk village
  7. 10 'They're a really good team' - Bolton boss praises Town

Children from Mendlesham Primary School also joined together with year six pupils from Freeman Community Primary to create a drumming and dancing display at the John Peel Centre.

Freemans Community Primary teacher Sue Cockle said: "The children were so engaged with the Samba Drumming. The performance was a tribute to all the hard work, enthusiasm and dedication that everyone put in to make it happen."

Youth mini festival

Pupils from Bacton Primary School hit the stage at the Regal Theatre as part of the Jubilant! mini youth festival - Credit: JMAT

The festival also featured a number of exhibitions, including 'Reimagining Milton Meadow' from Stowupland High School at Red Gables, a food and farming installation at the Food Museum with Abbotts Hall Primary School, a 'Finding Heroes' art exhibition with Olive AP Academy and, finally, storytelling and puppetry from Chilton Primary School.

Youth mini festival

Pupils at Freeman Community Primary School showcased their drumming skills at the John Peel Centre in Stowmarket - Credit: JMAT

Liz Downie, producer of Jubilant!, said: "We are delighted at how well the very first Jubilant! project has gone.

"Over 200 local children and young people have taken part and the work they have produced has been outstanding. The presentations on show at the mini-festival have been fantastic, wide ranging and extremely high quality."

Music
Theatre
Stowmarket News

Don't Miss

Marcus Harness on his Ipswich debut against Bolton at Portman Road

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 1-1 draw with Bolton played out

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A person has been airlifted to hospital following a crash in Stowmarket

Suffolk Live News

Person airlifted to hospital after crash leaves car on its roof

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Land off Stoke Road, Thorndon, that is the site of the plans for 20 homes.

Planning

Green light for 20 homes plan in Suffolk village

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Christopher Scales has been reported missing from his Colchester home

Essex Police | Updated

Body found in pond confirmed to be man missing since February

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon