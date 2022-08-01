'Amazing' entertainment from over 200 children at youth festival

Pupils from Bacton Primary School hit the stage at the Regal Theatre as part of the Jubilant! mini youth festival - Credit: JMAT

Over 200 primary school pupils led the way in providing creative entertainment at a two-week youth festival in Stowmarket.

The Jubilant! Mini Youth festival comprised of shows and exhibitions at the Regal Theatre, John Peel Centre, Stowmarket Library, Red Gables, Fox Yard Studio and The Food Museum.

Pupils at Freeman Community Primary School showcased their drumming skills at the John Peel Centre in Stowmarket - Credit: JMAT

The entertainment kicked off with a musical showcase created from scratch by students at Bacton Primary School in front of an audience of friends and family.

Mendlesham Primary School teacher Jennie Owen said: "What an amazing day it was - the children absolutely loved performing in front of an audience.

"They worked really hard practicing their dancing and we were all hugely impressed by how well they all did."

Pupils from Mendlesham Primary School put on a dance performance at the John Peel Centre in Stowmarket - Credit: JMAT

Vocalist and musician Andi Hopgood visited the primary school to put the show together, though most of the story and song ideas came from the children.

Andi said: "We knew it would be based on the Jubilee but all the ideas are completely from the sessions we held with the children. We just let their imaginations go."

Pupils at Freeman Community Primary School led a procession of drumming before performing at the John Peel Centre - Credit: JMAT

Children from Mendlesham Primary School also joined together with year six pupils from Freeman Community Primary to create a drumming and dancing display at the John Peel Centre.

Freemans Community Primary teacher Sue Cockle said: "The children were so engaged with the Samba Drumming. The performance was a tribute to all the hard work, enthusiasm and dedication that everyone put in to make it happen."

Pupils from Bacton Primary School hit the stage at the Regal Theatre as part of the Jubilant! mini youth festival - Credit: JMAT

The festival also featured a number of exhibitions, including 'Reimagining Milton Meadow' from Stowupland High School at Red Gables, a food and farming installation at the Food Museum with Abbotts Hall Primary School, a 'Finding Heroes' art exhibition with Olive AP Academy and, finally, storytelling and puppetry from Chilton Primary School.

Pupils at Freeman Community Primary School showcased their drumming skills at the John Peel Centre in Stowmarket - Credit: JMAT

Liz Downie, producer of Jubilant!, said: "We are delighted at how well the very first Jubilant! project has gone.

"Over 200 local children and young people have taken part and the work they have produced has been outstanding. The presentations on show at the mini-festival have been fantastic, wide ranging and extremely high quality."