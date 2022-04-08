News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Stowupland High School's new sixth form building officially opened

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 7:00 PM April 8, 2022
Stowupland High School's new Sixth Form Centre is now completed. L-R Ashley Hailstone (Director of S

Stowupland High School's new sixth form block was formally opened by MP Joe Churchill this morning (April 8).

Students have been using the state-of-the-art facilities at John Milton Sixth Form since the summer but a combination of Covid-related issues and later storms Dudley and Eunice, meant the official opening had to be delayed.

Mrs Churchill said: “I think this is a fantastic opportunity for our students in Mid Suffolk to access first-class education and allow them to achieve the potential we know they all have.

Stowupland High School's new Sixth Form Centre is now completed.Ashley Hailstone, Director of Sixth

Stowupland High School's new Sixth Form Centre is now completed.

Stowupland High School's new Sixth Form Centre is now completed. L-R Abi Carlin, Ashley Hailstone (D

“It’s a new building, a new beginning, and I look forward to great things being delivered by the John Milton Academy Trust and its teachers for the young people of Suffolk.”

Discussions for the new sixth form block first took place in 2017, and work got underway on the project in December 2019.

CEO of the John Milton Academy Trust, Karen Grimes, said: “This new Sixth Form block demonstrates the Trust’s civic responsibility and its commitment to the local area, its young people and their futures."

Stowupland High School's new Sixth Form Centre is now completed. L-R Ashley Hailstone (Director of S

Stowupland High School's new Sixth Form Centre is now completed. Sophie Frisby in the new common roo

Stowupland High School's new Sixth Form Centre is now completed.

