Children heavily praised in primary school's 'Good' Ofsted rating
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A primary school in Suffolk has been rated 'Good' by Ofsted, with pupils' behaviour being described as 'exemplary'.
Stradbroke Church of England Primary School has been rated 'Good', with two provisions being judged to be 'Outstanding'.
Both behaviour and attitudes, and personal development were praised as 'Outstanding', with the report stating 'relationships between adults and pupils are highly positive'.
It also said that pupils are 'attentive' and that 'there is rarely any disruption in class'.
The school's headteacher, Hannah Hunt, said: "It feels really brilliant.
"We are so pleased that all the hard work of the staff has been acknowledged and recognised as well as how wonderful the children are.
"They came across really strongly, spoke really confidently and articulately to all of the inspectors and helped to showcase how wonderful our schools is so we're really proud of them.
"I want to thank all children and staff for everything that they've done to help make our school wonderful and their dedication to and love for our school, and the fact that was seen by the inspectors over the two days and really comes through in the report."
The report also praised leaders and staff at the school, saying: 'teachers break learning down into smaller steps to help pupils recall their knowledge.'
Mrs Hunt continued: "We really work together as a whole team, and that's all the adults not just teachers, but teaching assistants, midday staff and senior leadership team.
"The curriculum, although it's been led from the top, it's been worked upon by all members of staff to make sure everybody knows what the children need to learn so that pupils make as good progress as possible."
The report also praised the 'good support' for pupils with SEND, saying adults 'identify pupils' needs well', meaning they are able to 'thrive working alongside their classmates.'
The school were last inspected in 2016, when they were rated 'Good' again, before becoming part of the All Saints Schools Trust.