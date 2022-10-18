News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

Children heavily praised in primary school's 'Good' Ofsted rating

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 7:00 AM October 18, 2022
Stradbroke Primary school have been awarded a 'Good' rating by Ofsted

Stradbroke Primary school have been awarded a 'Good' rating by Ofsted - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A primary school in Suffolk has been rated 'Good' by Ofsted, with pupils' behaviour being described as 'exemplary'.

Stradbroke Church of England Primary School has been rated 'Good', with two provisions being judged to be 'Outstanding'.

Both behaviour and attitudes, and personal development were praised as 'Outstanding', with the report stating 'relationships between adults and pupils are highly positive'.

Stradbroke Primary school are awarded with a Good ofsted! PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Children at the school were in high spirits after finding out the news - Credit: Charlotte Bond

It also said that pupils are 'attentive' and that 'there is rarely any disruption in class'.

The school's headteacher, Hannah Hunt, said: "It feels really brilliant.

"We are so pleased that all the hard work of the staff has been acknowledged and recognised as well as how wonderful the children are.

Stradbroke Primary school are awarded with a Good ofsted! PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Stradbroke Primary school are awarded with a 'Good' Ofsted - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"They came across really strongly, spoke really confidently and articulately to all of the inspectors and helped to showcase how wonderful our schools is so we're really proud of them.

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk pub named among best places in the UK for a Sunday lunch
  2. 2 Police end investigation into Center Parcs water slide incident
  3. 3 Suffolk woman arrested after milk poured over M&S employees during protest
  1. 4 Seven fun FA Cup ties we'd like to see for Ipswich in tonight's draw
  2. 5 Blues draw non-league foe in FA Cup, Needham get Burton
  3. 6 Seventies band reunited after search for long-lost fifth member
  4. 7 North Stander: Why McKenna needs to spend big in January
  5. 8 'Instead of having a new baby, I'm starting a new business'
  6. 9 Valuables taken from safe after break-in at east Suffolk home
  7. 10 Top honour for iconic £1.5million seafront cafe

"I want to thank all children and staff for everything that they've done to help make our school wonderful and their dedication to and love for our school, and the fact that was seen by the inspectors over the two days and really comes through in the report."

The report also praised leaders and staff at the school, saying: 'teachers break learning down into smaller steps to help pupils recall their knowledge.'

Stradbroke Primary school are awarded with a 'Good' Ofsted

Stradbroke Primary school are awarded with a 'Good' Ofsted - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Stradbroke Primary School children jump for joy

Stradbroke Primary School children jump for joy - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mrs Hunt continued: "We really work together as a whole team, and that's all the adults not just teachers, but teaching assistants, midday staff and senior leadership team.

"The curriculum, although it's been led from the top, it's been worked upon by all members of staff to make sure everybody knows what the children need to learn so that pupils make as good progress as possible."

The report also praised the 'good support' for pupils with SEND, saying adults 'identify pupils' needs well', meaning they are able to 'thrive working alongside their classmates.'

Acting Deputy Hannah Cragoe and Acting Head Teacher Hannah Hunt. Stradbroke Primary school are award

Acting Deputy Hannah Cragoe and Acting Head Teacher Hannah Hunt. Stradbroke Primary school are awarded with 'Good' Ofsted. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Pupils at the school were heavily praised by Ofsted

Pupils at the school were heavily praised by Ofsted - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The school were last inspected in 2016, when they were rated 'Good' again, before becoming part of the All Saints Schools Trust.

Suffolk

Don't Miss

The Badingham White Horse

Pubs

Well-known east Suffolk pub up for sale six months after takeover

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Freddie Ladapo looks for an opportunity early in the second half.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 1-0 home loss to Lincoln unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Chef Vicky Tolfrey and owner Hayley Lee at The Bildeston Crown

Food and Drink

'We are very pleased': Joy as Suffolk restaurant named among UK's best

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Framlingham Christmas Charity Market on Market Hill Jackie Frost and Sarah Goring

Christmas

9 Christmas markets to visit in Suffolk in 2022

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon