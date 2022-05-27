A-level students give school eco-friendly makeover

The three co-leaders standing in their eco-garden. Bella Brinton, Maddie Langdon-Morris and Alice Bates - Credit: Tom Cann

Three students from Suffolk are changing the eco culture at their school and leaving behind a legacy for years to come.

Alice Bates, Maddie Langdon-Morris and Bella Brinton are currently Year 13 students at Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham.

They are the co-leaders of the Eco-Council, which was set up to try and raise the biodiversity at the school, and to try and educate other students about nature - all while sitting A-Level exams.

The three co-leaders. Left to right: Isabella Brinton, Madeline Langdon-Morris, Alice Bates - Credit: Tom Cann

On the school grounds, the team has created an eco-garden, made up of one apple, plum, pear and cherry tree and five flower beds with various flowers from poppies to wildflowers.

They have also put up swift boxes outside the English building, which contain microphones and cameras so people can learn more about the birds.

Maddie, 17, said: "I want to go into renewable energy in the future so I am especially passionate about renewables and sustainability.

The swift boxes - Credit: Tom Cann

"We wanted to leave something that was a legacy for the years below, so the garden made sense."

Bella, 18, added: "This is part of a wider attempt from us to try and shift the whole attitude of the school and really focus on how we can be more in touch with nature. It is a great thing for the whole school to get involved with."

18-year-old Alice said: "I think it is so important to raise awareness and educate people on nature and wildlife and how important it is to sustain it and to keep it thriving.

The eco-leaders with the swift boxes - Credit: Tom Cann

"We really wanted to increase biodiversity around the school and get more bees, bugs and birds around the school so people can see them and learn from them."

The three had help from the school community, including the DT teacher, who helped make the beds and the business manager at the school who helped them raise money to build the garden.

Maddie said: "All of the teachers at the school, we couldn't have done this without.

"I feel like you wouldn't be able to do this at any other school, Thomas Mills has everything to help us get this project underway."

The three girls are trying to raise money so they can take an educational trip to Iceland, so they can share their experiences of visiting a country that sus 100% renewable energy.

To donate, click here.