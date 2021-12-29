Suffolk New College has told students and staff to get tested. - Credit: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE

Students and staff preparing to return to Suffolk New College for the start of the spring term next Wednesday have been reminded to take two lateral flow tests to check that they are Covid negative.

The college has used social media to remind them that they should take a test on Thursday, December 30, and then the day before they return to the college.

Courses are due to resume from Wednesday, January 5, and the college hopes that by taking the tests that should reduce the chances of a serious Covid outbreak to disrupt studies.

The advice was originally sent to students and staff on December 21, but it has been reinforced on Twitter as the date of the first test approaches.