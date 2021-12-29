News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

Suffolk students told to get Covid tests before returning to studies

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 6:30 AM December 29, 2021
Suffolk New College

Suffolk New College has told students and staff to get tested. - Credit: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE

Students and staff preparing to return to Suffolk New College for the start of the spring term next Wednesday have been reminded to take two lateral flow tests to check that they are Covid negative.

The college has used social media to remind them that they should take a test on Thursday, December 30, and then the day before they return to the college.

Courses are due to resume from Wednesday, January 5, and the college hopes that by taking the tests that should reduce the chances of a serious Covid outbreak to disrupt studies.

The advice was originally sent to students and staff on December 21, but it has been reinforced on Twitter as the date of the first test approaches.

Coronavirus
Suffolk New College
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

MANCHESTER CITY STRIKER CARL GRIFFITHS SHOOTS WIDE OF THE IPSWICH GOALKEEPER CRAIG FORREST, DURING

Football

How Ipswich Town could lose an unwanted Premier League record tonight

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Hadleigh, Suffolk. Members of the Essex and Suffolk hunt gather in Hadleigh on Boxing Day. Pictu

Christmas

Traditional Boxing Day hunt postponed - here's why

Toby Lown

person
The latest government data on levels of Covid-19 in Suffolk and north Essex has been released.

Coronavirus

Mapped: The latest Covid cases and infection rates in your neighbourhood

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
GCB Cocoa have officially taken over the former Philips Avent factory in Glemsford. Pictured (left to right): Chris...

Planning and Development

Chocolate firm gets go-ahead for Suffolk factory creating 220 jobs

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon