Published: 8:00 AM October 10, 2021

Sixth form students have the opportunity to travel to the other side of the world following a successful bid for £200,000 of funding.

Joe Marshall, 17, a student at Abbeygate Sixth Form College in Bury St Edmunds, said "something like this would stay with me forever" as it would be the first time he has travelled outside of Europe.

The £210,000 overseas travel funding was secured by Abbeygate Sixth Form College and will enable more than 100 students to visit Thailand and China.

The cash is from the Turing Scheme, a Government-funded project named after the famous mathematician Alan Turing, to encourage global educational partnerships, experiences and opportunities.

There is also the opportunity for an additional 10 students to visit Nepal as part of a separate partnership with Challenges Abroad.

Left to right: Abbeygate Sixth Form College students Aaron McIntyre, Madi Payne and Joe Marshall. - Credit: Abbeygate Sixth Form College

Nadine Payne, group director of extended opportunities at Abbeygate and the Eastern Colleges Group, said these would be "life-changing experiences" for all of those who are involved.

She said: "We are very excited to be able to give our students these amazing opportunities. All of the projects have to maintain some kind of sustainable element to them."

For example, in Thailand they will discuss practices based around mental health and wellbeing and on their return the students will create new resources based on their experiences that will be given to local primary schools.

Aaron McIntyre, 17, who is president of the student union, said: “I think it’s an exciting opportunity from a student union point of view and we are keen to ensure that these opportunities are accessed by those who can least afford it and those who have worked the hardest.”

