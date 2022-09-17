Suffolk and Essex universities slide down latest national league table

The University of Suffolk has dropped ten places in The Times Good University Guide 2023 - Credit: Archant

The University of Suffolk has dropped ten places in the latest national rankings produced by The Times Good University Guide 2023.

The institution, based at Neptune Quay in Ipswich, came 115th out of 132 universities across the country, having finished 105th in last year’s league table.

The University of Essex, based at Colchester, fell 11 places in the rankings, from 43rd last year to 54th.

Top marks went to Oxford University, while Norwich-based University of East Anglia equalled last year’s position, finishing 27th.

A number of criteria were used to assess the universities’ performance, including teaching quality, student experience, research quality, entry standards, graduate prospects, the number of first and 2:1 degrees, the course completion rate and the student-to-staff ratio.

The Suffolk university scored well on graduate prospects, ranking 30th and student-to-staff ratio, but less well on student experience when compared to peers.

The course completion rate- 65.6%- was the second worst in the country.

However, the university’s deputy vice-chancellor Prof Mohammad Dastbaz said: “Whilst it is encouraging to see that the University of Suffolk has been ranked 30th in the UK for graduate prospects, it is disappointing that the university’s overall position in the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide has dropped.

“This drop is a result of a change in the methodology used by the Good University Guide, which means that data on spend per student is no longer included – a category where the University of Suffolk was ranked 45th in the 2022 Guide.

“The university has invested heavily in its facilities and student experience in recent years, including the newly opened £13 million Health and Wellbeing Quarter, so it is disappointing to see that this is no longer considered important by this particular league table.

“We remain committed to our ambitious campus masterplan, which we believe will enhance our students’ experience and revitalise our town and region.”