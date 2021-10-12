Apprentice Cameron is a 'rising star'
- Credit: UK Power Networks
A teenager from Suffolk has been named an apprentice ‘rising star’ by his employer, UK Power Networks.
Cameron Carne from Onehouse was nominated for the UK Power Networks’ annual Living our Values Awards as ‘one to look out for’ because of his mature approach to work and interactions with both colleagues and members of the public alike.
The 19-year-old chose an apprenticeship over university and has been working at the firm's Ipswich depot fixing power cuts or working on new electrical connections.
Cameron explained that an apprenticeship was just what he was looking for.
He said: “This is exactly what I wanted to do. I came to the company for work experience and then applied for an apprenticeship. I didn’t want to be stuck in an office.
You may also want to watch:
“All my friends have gone to university but an apprenticeship is a great way to work and learn,” he added.
Having recently finished his apprenticeship, Cameron said he was delighted to be presented with the award by his employer.
Most Read
- 1 Body of man in 40s recovered from River Orwell
- 2 Peter Reid could take on football consultancy role at Ipswich
- 3 Delays on A14 near Orwell Bridge after police incident
- 4 Perfect storm at Port of Felixstowe leads to haulier concerns for Christmas
- 5 Orwell Bridge reopens as emergency services respond to incident
- 6 McGreal among favourites for job at League Two club
- 7 'Enhanced' Covid measures in place at these six Suffolk schools
- 8 Man jailed after knocking down war veteran while disqualified from driving
- 9 Burst pipe could leave hundreds of west Suffolk homes with no water
- 10 Motorcyclist in hospital after crash on A140