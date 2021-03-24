News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

Suffolk council confirms increase to post-16 school transport costs

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 5:30 AM March 24, 2021   
School transport in Suffolk has been an issue since the new policy was brough in. Picture: RACHEL ED

Changes to Suffolk County Council's post-16 school transport, including a price increase, have been agreed - Credit: RACHEL EDGE

The cost of school bus places for those aged 16 and above heading to college or sixth form will increase by £90 from September.

Suffolk County Council's cabinet on Tuesday afternoon agreed changes to its post-16 school transport policy, which aimed to align it more closely with the policy for 5-16 year olds.

The key change enables students to travel to their nearest sixth form or college in Suffolk, even if they live nearer to an establishment over the border in Norfolk or Essex, while protection was also offered for students entitled from September 2019 to a sixth form or college in their priority area, in line with the 5-16 policy. 

Mary Evans

Suffolk County Council's Conservative cabinet member for education, Mary Evans - Credit: Gregg Brownn

However a £90 cost increase for September 2021 was also approved.

That makes a seat £930 for a student for the year, or £750 for a child with special educational needs or disabilities (SEND).

Conservative cabinet member for education, Mary Evans, said: "Both of these proposals are considered to bring significant learning for students by enabling them to remain with teaching staff who know them and vice versa, alongside the wellbeing benefits these young people will be joining sixth form alongside a group of longstanding friends."

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Evans said that the council did not receive any extra funding from the government for post-16 travel when it mandated that youngsters must stay in education or apprenticeships until 19.

She added: "What it means is the price is still not equivalent to the average cost, so the council taxpayers are underwriting that cost. If we leave it this year, the cost gets further away [in future]."

Suffolk County Council Labour councillor Jack Abbott

Labour opposition education spokesman Jack Abbott at Suffolk County Council - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 How many more of these 'hidden' Suffolk villages have you heard of?
  2. 2 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues 'keeping tabs' on Israeli striker
  3. 3 Police assist man found walking naked on outskirts of Ipswich
  1. 4 Former barman stole money while working at riverside pub
  2. 5 Tourist's frustration as motorhome not allowed in coast's car parks
  3. 6 Many suspected stolen dogs seized near Ipswich not microchipped, say police
  4. 7 Mike Bacon: 'We have the most tame of run-ins, but there's just one problem'
  5. 8 VIDEO: Ipswich dinner lady wins £1million on the National Lottery
  6. 9 Six arrests and 83 suspected stolen dogs seized after police raid
  7. 10 ‘I'm losing my hair and can't play with my kids': The Covid long-haulers still battling symptoms a year on

She highlighted the bursary schemes available for low income families, and urged eligible families to apply.

A consultation was carried out in January and February on the changes, in which nearly 62% of respondents said the £90 price increase would have a considerable impact on them, while a further 22% said it would have a reasonable impact.

Jack Abbott, education spokesman from the opposition Labour group said: "It is wrong for the Conservatives to be hiking up the cost of post-16 transport by 10% at a time when thousands of families in Suffolk have seen their incomes drop.

 “With families having to fork out nearly £1,000 per child, per year, they will be forced into cars or will make their post-16 choices based on money, not their education. That is fundamentally wrong; we should be looking to support students so they get to the right 6th form or college, not restricting their chances

Penny Otton from Suffolk County Council's Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group said it was

Penny Otton from the Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group at Suffolk County Council - Credit: Archant

Penny Otton from the Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group, said she welcomed the council's continued provision of post-16 transport, but added: "It's a well known fact 27% of families have seen a fall in income for their families, so even with the bursaries available was there any consideration of putting this on hold for at least 12 months until such time as maybe those people who are having serious problems with their earnings [are better placed]?"

Visit the Suffolk website here to find out more.

Suffolk County Council
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The three-storey town house is on the market for £850,000 with Flick and Son.

Look inside: Seafront home just three metres wide being sold for £850k

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
People enjoy a dog walk in Christchurch Park, Ipswich

Coronavirus

What can you do from March 29 as lockdown is eased?

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Marcus Evans used to own the production company behind hit BBC show Line of Duty

Line of Duty is back... but did you know the Ipswich Town link?

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Cov

Coronavirus

Covid rate above national average in Ipswich, with small rises elsewhere

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus