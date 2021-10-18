Published: 5:30 AM October 18, 2021

Nearly 3,000 children tested positive for coronavirus in the past 10 days as the virus continues to sweep through Suffolk schools.

Suffolk County Council's latest data shows that 2,923 cases were recorded in 0-19 year olds in the last 10 days, up 18% from the 2,476 cases recorded in the 10 days to September 30.

Last week, the council confirmed it had increased the number of schools under 'enhanced' measures from 6 to 12.

The schools known to be enforcing the measures are: Kesgrave High School, Chantry Academy, East Bergholt High School, East Point Academy, Sybil Andrews, Breckland, Thurston Community College, St Mary’s in Hadleigh, Northgate High School, Occold Primary School, St Johns in Ipswich, St Albans, Copleston High School and Dale Hall.

Speaking after the sudden increase in cases, Suffolk County Council said they were "taking the numbers seriously".

"School leaders are being extremely vigilant to ensure children and staff are safe," said a council spokesman.

"If parents have concerns we would advise them to speak to their schools who will be able to reassure parents of the measures they are taking."

It added that the schools under the new measures represented a small proportion of the 327 establishments in the county.

Nationally, the latest ONS Coronavirus Infection Survey showed that 1 in 12 secondary school pupils are infected with coronavirus and the latest vaccination data which shows just 13% of 12- to 15-year-olds in England have been vaccinated.

Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said: “The Department for Education must act to bring down the infection rate among secondary school age pupils which is causing far too much disruption to education.

'We call on the Department to use the same control measures as Scotland where the infection rate among their pupils is less than half that in England.

'We need the Government to allow 12- to 15-year-olds to be vaccinated at vaccination centres to speed up the sluggish vaccination programme; to bring back mask wearing in class and finally, to ask pupils who are a close contact of someone with coronavirus to take a PCR test before they return to school.”