£1m expansion of Suffolk primary school to create more than 100 extra spaces 

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 4:22 PM January 17, 2022
Edgar Sewter Primary School in Halesworth

L-R Katherine Milk (Executive Headteacher), Lisa Wood (Deputy Headteacher) and pupils - Credit: Paul Nixon Photography

Work to expand a primary school in Suffolk, creating an additional 105 spaces for pupils, is now under way.  

The project at Edgar Sewter Primary School in Halesworth, costing in excess of £1million, will include two extra classrooms, a meeting room and library within a new standalone block. 

Edgar Sewter Primary School in Halesworth

L-R Neil Pryke (SEH Contracts Manager), Eumir Barreiros (Concertus), Peter Baker (SEH Site Manager), Katherine Milk (Executive Headteacher), Lisa Wood (Deputy Headteacher) and pupils - Credit: Paul Nixon Photography

Katherine Milk, executive headteacher of Edgar Sewter Primary School, part of ASSET Education, said: “We’re very excited to see the expansion of our school underway, providing local pupils with brand new facilities.  

“The extra space will allow us to provide more children with the ideal environment to assist with their education.”  

The start of work was marked with a turf cutting ceremony attended by pupils and staff from the school, SEH French and Concertus in December 2021. 

In addition to the new standalone block, the existing building will be remodelled to provide additional classrooms, a staff room, and external canopies. 

Children will also benefit from a new hard play area, new footpaths, and landscaping of the school grounds.  

Once the project is complete, the school will have a total of 420 places plus a nursery. 

Rachel Hood, cabinet member for education, SEND and skills at Suffolk County Council, said: “This school expansion was needed because of the number of new homes being built in the area.  

“We have worked with East Suffolk Council to make sure we meet the needs of local families and ensure the local schools’ infrastructure fully supports local population growth.” 

The work at Edgar Sewter Primary School is being funded by East Suffolk Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), a charge that local authorities can access to help them deliver the infrastructure needed to support development in their area.  

Cllr David Ritchie, East Suffolk Council’s cabinet member for planning and coastal management said: “Community Infrastructure Levy helps to support essential improvements to schools, health services and community facilities. In September, we allocated £6.3million in Community Infrastructure Levy funding to seven major projects across East Suffolk and four of these projects were required to support growth in Halesworth."

It is expected to be complete in September 2022.

