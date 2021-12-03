News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk headteacher criticises school rankings

Published: 5:46 PM December 3, 2021
Andy Green, Principal of Copleston High School. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Andy Green, Principal of Copleston High School. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Suffolk headteacher has criticised how a national newspaper ranks schools, after only one Suffolk school appeared on its list of the best schools in East Anglia.

Yesterday The Times published it's Parent Power list, ranking the best schools in the country by the proportion of A-level and GCSE grades the school gets above a certain threshold. 

The independent Ipswich School was ranked 6th in the region, but among state schools, the East Anglian regional list was dominated by selective schools in Essex.

In Suffolk, where selective schools are uncommon, not a single state school made it into the top ten. 

Andy Green, principal at Copleston High School in Ipswich, said selective schools always fared better when total attainment was used as a measure of success.

Instead Mr Green said it was more constructive to look at how much schools help pupils progress, rather than just looking at the grades pupils achieved.

"If you take a look at student's progress, you find a lot of schools around the country that have done very well that aren't on the list," he said.

"I'm not saying selective schools aren't good, just that some comprehensives get bigger gains when it comes to progress."

Alistair McCall, editor of Parent Power, said: “At a time when some schools are making hard to substantiate claims of academic prowess based on outcomes from 2021 and 2020, we believe these rankings provide parents with a more reliable guide to academic achievement in schools today.”

