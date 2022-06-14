Suffolk middle school brings back car boot sales for its last year open

One of the final middle schools in the county is determined to do whatever it can to help fundraise for its last year open. - Credit: Google Maps/Gooderham PR

One of the final middle schools in the county is determined to do whatever it can to help fundraise for its last year open.

The Parent-teacher Association (PTA) at Westley Middle School is refocussing its fundraising efforts, starting with a bid to bring back regular car boot sales to Bury St Edmunds.

The school plans to close at the end of the next academic year in August 2023, as part of the county's move away from the three-tier education system.

Ben Jeffery is the headteacher of Westley Middle School. - Credit: Gooderham PR

Headteacher of Westley Middle School Ben Jeffrey said: "In a testing time for the school it has been brilliant to have the PTA working hard on projects like running a car boot.

"All schools run on very tight budgets and the money raised will make a huge difference, especially with important things like sport, music and art."

The first Westley PTA Car Boot Sale will take place from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, June 18.