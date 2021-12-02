'We are absolutely thrilled' - headteacher delighted at 'good' Ofsted
- Credit: Gooderham PR
A primary school where children "flourish" has received a 'good' Ofsted rating.
Clements Primary Academy in Haverhill was described as being a “caring and inclusive” school in an environment where pupils enjoy coming through its doors.
An ambitious curriculum, good behaviour and a strong safeguarding culture were also highlighted in the report following the inspection in October.
Headteacher Vicky Hogg said: “We are absolutely thrilled that the report recognises and pays tribute to what our school is like on a day-to-day basis.
“We have fantastic support from our parents and I am delighted for our staff who always go above and beyond for our pupils.
“Everyone has played their part in receiving this ‘good’ Ofsted rating and I think it is positive news for the whole Haverhill community.”
Ofsted inspectors said parents “overwhelmingly” felt their children were well cared for, adding: “Parents are typically happy with how well their children achieve.
"Parents are positive about pupils’ behaviour and say that staff are approachable.
“A parent summarised what many said, saying that ‘children flourish at Clements; the learning is tailored to children’s needs’.”
The report added: “Leaders at Clements Primary Academy have designed and implemented an ambitious curriculum in all subjects.
“Leaders have high standards of what is expected of pupils, including those pupils who attend the specialist resource base.”
When the school, in Greenfields Way, was Clements Community Primary School it was also rated 'good' by Ofsted.