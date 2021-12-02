News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

'We are absolutely thrilled' - headteacher delighted at 'good' Ofsted

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 11:30 AM December 2, 2021
The headteacher of Clements Primary Academy said the good Ofsted rating is "positive news for the whole Haverhill community"

The headteacher of Clements Primary Academy said the good Ofsted rating is "positive news for the whole Haverhill community" - Credit: Gooderham PR

A primary school where children "flourish" has received a 'good' Ofsted rating.

Clements Primary Academy in Haverhill was described as being a “caring and inclusive” school in an environment where pupils enjoy coming through its doors. 

An ambitious curriculum, good behaviour and a strong safeguarding culture were also highlighted in the report following the inspection in October. 

Headteacher Vicky Hogg said: “We are absolutely thrilled that the report recognises and pays tribute to what our school is like on a day-to-day basis. 

“We have fantastic support from our parents and I am delighted for our staff who always go above and beyond for our pupils. 

“Everyone has played their part in receiving this ‘good’ Ofsted rating and I think it is positive news for the whole Haverhill community.” 

Ofsted inspectors said parents “overwhelmingly” felt their children were well cared for, adding: “Parents are typically happy with how well their children achieve.

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Town out of Trophy after shootout loss
  2. 2 New farm shop and cafe opens in Suffolk countryside
  3. 3 Further case of Omicron Covid variant detected in East Anglia
  1. 4 Weather warning issued as Suffolk could see snow fall tomorrow
  2. 5 Under-used council land to become sites for 3,000 homes
  3. 6 Case of new Omicron Covid variant identified in Norfolk
  4. 7 Uproar as plans put in to turn Suffolk pub into vets
  5. 8 Flood alerts issued for Suffolk coast ahead of expected high tide
  6. 9 'Fans are disgruntled - I understand it' - Cook on Papa John's Trophy exit to Arsenal U21s
  7. 10 West Suffolk's Covid rate rises to become highest in county

"Parents are positive about pupils’ behaviour and say that staff are approachable.  

“A parent summarised what many said, saying that ‘children flourish at Clements; the learning is tailored to children’s needs’.” 

The report added: “Leaders at Clements Primary Academy have designed and implemented an ambitious curriculum in all subjects.  

“Leaders have high standards of what is expected of pupils, including those pupils who attend the specialist resource base.” 

When the school, in Greenfields Way, was Clements Community Primary School it was also rated 'good' by Ofsted.


Education News
Haverhill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sophie Riley died on the A14 earlier this week 

Suffolk Coroner's Court

25-year-old left eating disorder clinic prior to death on A14

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Portsmouth's Mahlon Romeo (right) and Bolton Wanderers' Elias Kachunga (left) battle for the ball du

'I thought he was going to Ipswich' - rival boss reveals Blues interest...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Snowy condition down the Waterfront in Ipswich

Christmas

Will Suffolk have a white Christmas this year?

Timothy Bradford

person
A police cordon has been put in place outside a Stowmarket dental practice

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Police cordon off Stowmarket dentist after break-in

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon