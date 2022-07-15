News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

Suffolk pupils launch new nature trail backed by Sizewell C

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 11:00 AM July 15, 2022
The year nine pupils at Alde Valley Academy explored Aldhurst Farm using maps

The year nine pupils at Alde Valley Academy explored Aldhurst Farm using maps - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A new nature trail has been launched at a Suffolk reserve, providing families with activities over the summer holidays. 

Year nine pupils at Alde Valley Academy in Leiston were able to get ‘hands-on’ with some re-wilding projects at the Aldhurst Farm nature reserve, including creating heathland and were also able to hear more about future plans to support the site’s biodiversity. 

During their visit on Thursday, they followed the new nature trail and used a new map of the site detailing the latest species found in the habitat. 

The Alde Valley pupils explore the new nature trail

The Alde Valley pupils explore the new nature trail - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 15 ‘Green Guardians’ were using their visit to support their curriculum studies on biodiversity, habitat conservation and the role of charities in conservation work. 

The site was created as part of early mitigation work for the proposed Sizewell C nuclear power station and ecologists for the project joined the event.  

The nature trail will provide activities for families during the summer.

The nature trail will provide activities for families during the summer. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 67-hectare site has been re-wilded to create habitats for a variety of species including marsh harriers, water voles, otters, eels, amphibians, reptiles and birds, as well as rare plants. 

The Year nine pupils at Alde Valley Academy explore the wilderness at Aldhurst Farm

The Year nine pupils at Alde Valley Academy explore the wilderness at Aldhurst Farm - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND


