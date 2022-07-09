Suffolk school celebrates its 150th birthday

Children at Orford Primary School dressed up through the ages to celebrate the school's 150th birthday. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Schoolchildren past and present came together to celebrate the 150th anniversary of a Suffolk school.

Up to 100 guests, including previous headteachers, visited Orford Primary School on Friday to toast the special milestone for the school, which opened in 1872.

Among the attendees was Molly Keer, the oldest former pupil, who is in her 90s, and the visitors were able to reminisce about how the school had changed since their time with some classrooms now replaced by toilets.

There were some traditional styles on display at the anniversary - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The guests were treated to performances by pupils with different classes dressing up in the clothes that were worn during the three 50-year periods of the school’s life: 1872-1922, 1922-1972 and 1972-2022.

Children at Orford Primary School dressed up through the ages to celebrate the school's 150th birthday. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

There was even an appearance by a punk rocker.

They also sang the song ‘One More Step Along the World I Go’ by Daniel Shiells, which had the assembled guests nodding along.

'Flower power' was one of the themes on show - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Linda Scarce, the school’s business manager, said the former pupils were contact via word-of-mouth, the phone directory and church magazines to invite them to attend.

Fun through the decades at Orford Primary School's 150th birthday. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

She added: “It has been amazing and it was a chance for the former pupils to reminisce about their school days.”

Orford Primary School enjoyed a special day of celebration - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



