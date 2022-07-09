News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

Suffolk school celebrates its 150th birthday

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 8:00 AM July 9, 2022
Children at Orford Primary School dressed up through the ages to celebrate the school's 150th birthd

Children at Orford Primary School dressed up through the ages to celebrate the school's 150th birthday. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Schoolchildren past and present came together to celebrate the 150th anniversary of a Suffolk school. 

Up to 100 guests, including previous headteachers, visited Orford Primary School on Friday to toast the special milestone for the school, which opened in 1872. 

Among the attendees was Molly Keer, the oldest former pupil, who is in her 90s, and the visitors were able to reminisce about how the school had changed since their time with some classrooms now replaced by toilets. 

There were some traditional styles on display at the anniversary

There were some traditional styles on display at the anniversary - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The guests were treated to performances by pupils with different classes dressing up in the clothes that were worn during the three 50-year periods of the school’s life: 1872-1922, 1922-1972 and 1972-2022. 

Children at Orford Primary School dressed up through the ages to celebrate the school's 150th

Children at Orford Primary School dressed up through the ages to celebrate the school's 150th birthday. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

There was even an appearance by a punk rocker. 

They also sang the song ‘One More Step Along the World I Go’ by Daniel Shiells, which had the assembled guests nodding along. 

'Flower power' was one of the themes on show

'Flower power' was one of the themes on show - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Linda Scarce, the school’s business manager, said the former pupils were contact via word-of-mouth, the phone directory and church magazines to invite them to attend. 

Children at Orford Primary School dressed up through the ages to celebrate the school's 150th

Fun through the decades at Orford Primary School's 150th birthday. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman fails roadside eyesight test in Suffolk after 214 mile drive
  2. 2 Review: 'After 10 years of being shut, the food at this pub is just incredible'
  3. 3 Parish council objects to plans for 43 homes in Suffolk village
  1. 4 Winner of unclaimed £83k lottery prize in Suffolk yet to come forward
  2. 5 Road in west Suffolk closed as fire crews tackle huge field blaze
  3. 6 Driver caught speeding at 100mph on A11 misread his speedometer
  4. 7 Five members of drugs gang sentenced after police operation
  5. 8 Downes' West Ham move should be a real source of pride for Town... but how far can he go?
  6. 9 Pub launches £150,000 share scheme amid sewerage fears
  7. 10 Plans submitted to demolish former Barclays Bank branch

She added: “It has been amazing and it was a chance for the former pupils to reminisce about their school days.” 

Children at Orford Primary School dressed up through the ages to celebrate the school's 150th

Orford Primary School enjoyed a special day of celebration - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


Education News
Suffolk
East Suffolk News
Orford News

Don't Miss

Oriana Pepper was an aspiring pilot

Suffolk pilot, 21, died from an infected insect sting

Dominic Bareham

person
Swansea City's Flynn Downes applauds the fans at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at the Jo

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Revealed: The sell-on fee Town are set to receive for Downes

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The Seckford Foundation has applied for planning permission for the fitness suite at Woodbridge School.

Planning and Development

Suffolk school unveils plans for new fitness suite and cafe

Dominic Bareham

person
Former Ipswich Town striker David McGoldrick has signed for League One rivals Derby County.

Ex-Town duo sign for League One rivals

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon