Creative costumes impress as youngsters celebrate World Book Day

Suffolk schoolchildren were dressed to impress for world book day this year. - Credit: Jodie Cherry / Kyson Primary / Ravenswood Primary

Suffolk youngsters have thrown themselves into World Book Day with their usual panache.

All over the county, students have been dressing up as their most favourite book characters, and come up with some impressive costumes.

From Superman to Peppa Pig, Snow White to Spiderman, Suffolk youngsters have eagerly been sharing their favourite stories with each other.

At Kyson Primary School in Woodbridge, students held a baking competition for a book-themed cake.

Meanwhile, in Ipswich, the Busy Bees at Ipswich Pinewood nursery have thrown themselves into the day with some incredible outfits.

Elsewhere in Ipswich, Ravenswood students rose to the challenge, and there have been rumours that someone even dressed up as Wally - but no-one has been able to spot him yet.

Harry Potter was among the proud winners of Kyson's book-themed backing competition. - Credit: Kyson Primary School

Year One took their costumes very seriously, and these scarecrows looked fantastic. - Credit: Kyson Primary School

Snow White, Superman, witches and Winnie the Pooh all came together to celebrate the day. - Credit: Jodie Cherry

Jessie from Toy Story, Peppa Pig and the teacup from Beauty and the Beast all got to know each other at Busy Bees nursery. - Credit: Jodie Cherry

It was superheroes galore at Busy Bees nursery! - Credit: Jodie Cherry

Children got the chance to show each other who their favourite book characters were. - Credit: Jodie Cherry

Children of all ages have loved sharing their favourite stories with each other. - Credit: Jodie Cherry

“It is fun to have fun But you have to know how!” - two cats in hats were in full costume at Busy Bees. - Credit: Jodie Cherry

Busy Bees have had a fantastic Wold Book Day. - Credit: Jodie Cherry

We're told Wally was somewhere in this photo, but we haven't managed to find him. - Credit: Ravenswood Primary School

The whole school at Ravenswood threw themselves into celebrating World Book Day, and looked absolutely fantastic. - Credit: Ravenswood Primary School



